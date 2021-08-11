Grant County Commission hears updates at work session 081021

Front Page News

[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 10, 2021. It covers the conference center report.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first report and update to the commissioners at their first work session of August came from Steve Chavira, executive officer of the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, which also has a contract to manage the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.

"We had a crazy year in 2020," Chavira said. "My goal for today is to bring you up to speed on where we are with conference center management."

The facility shut down on March 13, 2020, and remained closed for the rest of the year. "We had to cancel and try to reschedule all the events that had been set up for the year. Some have started coming back. One scheduled for that date of March 13 managed to move to another location. Based on what we already had scheduled, it would have been a stellar year for the center. So far, we're on track for an exciting year for 2021. I thank you for renewing our contract."

He noted that the only events that took place at the conference center last year were county-sponsored events, such as executive sessions.

"We have three categories of events at the center," Chavira said. "The first are county-sponsored, which incur no charge for use of the facility. Second are chamber events, for which we may not necessarily charge, but we recognize the revenue. The third are community-partnered events. We collect rentals, which are reimbursed to the county. We put the rentals into a pool. Our goal this year is reaching $80,000. Then after that there is a fee split for the rest of the year.

"Essentially what we are doing is preparing reports every two weeks," Chavira continued. "The deposit of $250 is immediately returned to the group renting, if there are no issues with the rental."

He said he met on July 7 with former County Manager Charlene Webb and Interim County Manager Randy Villa. "For our portion of the contract, we submit an invoice every month for $6,666, which is ultimately reimbursed to the county as part of the agreement."

Chavira said when July 2021 hit, it was hard, because of a death in his family and trying to keep the July Fourth event going.

He noted an error on the July 16-31 booking report that will be corrected in the August report. He said he failed to enter a chamber event, which was for the Silver Schools superintendent meet and greet.

"We have a good mix of private and community partner events, as well as small county ones planned from Aug. 1-Dec. 31," Chavira reported. "I plan to give you monthly reports. Overall, I believe we are in a positive position. I see no reason why we cannot bring in about $100,000 to the county each year. With what we had booked in 2020, we had projected $92,000. We have had so many requests this year, we've had to refuse some. We feel that from May 1, 2021, which is when our contract runs, we think we can be in the $100,000 range or perhaps north of that."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she appreciates all that Chavira and his team have done at the conference center.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked county staff if they account internally for the county events. Financial Officer Linda Vasquez confirmed they do, with a separate account.

The next article will cover the Grant County Health Council report and include an update from the Covid-19 Task Force.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top