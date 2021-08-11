Grant County Commission hears updates at work session 081021, part 2

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 10, 2021. It covers the health council and Covid task force report.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Jeff Fell, Silver City Assistant Fire Chief, emergency manager and Grant County Health Council member, who also helmed the Covid-19 task force, presented an update to the Grant County commissioners at their work session on Aug. 10, 2021.

"I am part of the health council steering committee," Fell said. "I will give a bit of a report on the health council and also a Covid update."

He asked the commissioner to approve at their regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, the appointment of two new steering committee members. Maribel Armendariz will take over the Senior Network, and Valerie Kling will oversee the Behavioral Health/Substance Mis-use Network. "We are also working with CHI (Center for Health Innovation) on our next coordinator."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked about the structure of the health council and how many were on the steering committee.

Fell said there is a chair Marilyn Alcorn and co-chair Evangeline Zamora. "We each oversee a sector. I oversee Community Health; Steve Chavira (Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce executive officer) oversees economic development. Terry Anderson oversees early childhood. The council is a work in progress. We identified that we needed someone for the senior network and the behavioral health and substance mis-use network. We try to keep about five to seven steering committee members. We meet monthly and they report on their given areas."

Browne asked if it was similar to the life cycles that they had when he served on the council. Fell said: "I think so. We are trying to consolidate small working groups."

Browne asked for an organizational chart. Chavira said it was being updated. "The Covid Task Force was very large. The steering committee is addressing public needs. The spectrum of who we represent is still large."

Fell continued with a Covid update. "The numbers are increasing again. We've had 30 in the county since Aug. 1. The past three months we had 30 per month. One piece of good news is that according to the state statistics, as of Aug. 2, no Delta variant case had been identified in Grant County. I was told that at the state labs cases are being identified as a variant if there is enough viral load to be sequenced. What is the deeper question is how more cases impact health care. The task force is still meeting twice a month. Although we are seeing an uptick in cases, it is not a significant uptick and no increase in severity. Most, after being identified are sent home for home care and only a very few are going to the hospital."

On the vaccination effort, he reported 65.1 percent of the county is fully vaccinated and another 5 percent have received one dose of two-dose vaccines. "What is difficult to identify is the natural immunity. Even when we can say we are 70 percent vaccinated, we won't know how many have natural immunity. Hidalgo Medical Services did a vaccination clinic at Silver High School. At the WNMU Back to School Bash, they plan a vaccination clinic. I want to reassure you that a lot of community members are doing a lot as we hear about a rise in cases. We take into consideration the overall impact."

Browne said he would appreciate links to where Fell is getting his information. "It's good news on the Delta variant. But the CDC (Center for Disease Control) is recommending masks in indoor venues. [Editor's Note, Browne and District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards were wearing masks.] Should we be less concerned since we have no Delta variant here?"

Fell said he has seen a wide range of responses to what is recommended. "I don't believe the CDC recommendations are wrong. I think everyone should apply responsibility on the local level. The Silver City Museum recently decided they wanted masks on the staff and on visitors, because of people from out of the area coming into the facility."

Browne said the schools are masking students and staff because those under 12 years of age are not eligible for vaccines. "I want to thank you for the steady hand you have had at the helm of the task force."

Fell agreed that it is difficult to find data, so "I talked to the DOH and found some of the areas where the statistics are. I have saved the links. Cobre High School will have a vaccination clinic on Aug. 27, and right after that at Snell Middle School. We are seeing more testing. We have a traveling testing unit come from Las Cruces every other Friday."

Edwards asked: "For the public record, where are there walk-in testing and walk-in vaccinations?" She also questioned the language of substance mis-use and wondered when it had changed from substance abuse. No one had a specific answer, simply postulations.

Fell said the HMS clinic on 32nd Street across from Gila Regional Medical Center has testing and vaccinations from, "I think, it's 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They carry all three vaccinations, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The Department of Health office on Silver Street has a few vaccinations available, but no set times. I think CVS is still offering testing, but it may require a person to be symptomatic. The DOH does testing every Tuesday. Urgent Care at Silver Health Care has rapid result testing and the PCR test results within 24 hours."

Edwards asked about the home test.

Browne said he had heard that Walgreen's had it. Fell agreed that it was what he had heard also.

Edwards said she wanted to echo what Browne had said. "We appreciate your steady hand."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked about a place for rapid testing, as sometimes people require a test quickly for situations that require a negative test.

Fell said he didn't know of any rapid testing for asymptomatic people. "The pharmacies are not active on the task force. I'm not sure if the one-stop coronavirus website has that information. I would think the most central place is the HMS Covid clinic, which would be the best one-stop shop."

Edwards said the website address is https://grantcountycoronavirusupdate.org/ It has testing, vaccination and information on other resources. "The testing section needs updating."

Fell said it is a community effort, not part of the task force.

Interim County Manager Randy Villa said he believes the link is on the Grant County website. When asked where the HMS Covid clinic is he said there is a big sign on 32nd Street across from the hospital that says Covid-19.

The next article will get into county reports the regular session agenda review.

