Santa Clara Trustees approved most of the new business on the agenda 081121

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting on Wednesday August 11, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, and Trustees Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended.

They approved the agenda with the following changes: A non-certified police officer wage would start at $16.00 and hour and not $15.50. Also, a Code Enforcement position would start at $13.50 and not $14.50. Bauch stated that this would be for a probationary period and when that was over the employees would receive automatic increases. The council accepted the amendment and passed it.

Trustees approved the minutes of the previous meeting held July 20. Department and Mayor reports also received approval.

New business on the agenda:

Subdivision on the corner of Cleveland and Cottonwood: It consists of four tracts that have been developed for years. It has been surveyed and all the requirements the town had made have been met. The council approved the subdivision be allowed.

Air Compressor for the Maintenance Department: The other one blew up. It was from 1961 and bought used in the 1990s. A repair would have cost around $10,000. A used one would cost $7,000-8,000. The best price for a new one is $15,320. The council voted to go for the cost of a new one.

Additional services task order Bohannan Houston for the bidding and construction phase for Maple Street Bridge replacement: Construction would start at the end of September on the replacement with a steel bridge. The council unanimously voted to approve.

PNM Quick Saver Program for the Santa Clara Community Center: This would involve upgrading all the lighting to LED at a cost of $14,854.12 with a rebate from PNM, making the cost to the town of $11,171.79. The town did the same at the City Hall with a savings of approximately $2,300 a year. PNM has calculated a savings of $2346.87 a year at the community center. The council voted to approve the program. It will take 60 days to complete the project.

American Legal Publishing for $9500 was presented. At this time a local person takes care of all of this, and these services are not needed so the trustees disapproved the item.

Old Business – None currently.

Resolution 2021-25

Bayard Housing Authority would like to combine with Santa Clara. This is just to start the process of combining and the council voted to approve.

Resolution 2021-26

Road improvements for the year 2022 by the Department of Transportation costing $40,000. The DOT would incur $30,000 and the Village of Santa Clara would pay the remaining $10,000. The council voted to approve.

Resolution 2021-27

Trustees approved an agreement between the village of Santa Clara and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, which has served as a great resource for the village.

Resolution 2021-28

The council voted to approve an agreement with the state of New Mexico Environment Department by assigning an authorized person to sign needed documents.

Proclamations – None currently

Ordinances

New law in New Mexico pertaining to Cannabis. This addresses both business and recreational. The state has set standards, but the counties and municipalities can make more stringent rules if they do not conflict with the state statute. Local areas can consider areas, places, separation from schools and such. Businesses will have yearly permits just like any other business. The state says regulate, but you cannot prohibit. Mayor Bauch wants to have a workshop and invite the public to participate. The state will start licensing the first of September, so all ordinances must be put in place by that time. It was decided to post the special meeting workshop for August 19 at 3pm.

Public Comments – None

Trustees went into closed session for a brief time.

They returned and addressed the following. They proposed hiring Kevin Vigil as a non-certified patrol officer at $16 an hour for a full-time position. Vigil will have to complete certification by June of 2022. The council voted to hire him and start him by Aug. 30, after he passes physical and psychological tests. For the final item, trustees approved hiring Rebecca Russell as a Code Enforcement Officer starting at $13.50. She will start in the full-time position also on Aug. 30. The mayor asked the council to consider down the line hiring another maintenance person.

Trustees voted to postpone the next meeting orginally set for Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, at 3 p.m, because of the cannabis workshop set for Aug. 19.