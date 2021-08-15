Santa Clara Trustees approved most of the new business on the agenda 081121

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting on Wednesday August 11, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, and Trustees Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended.

They approved the agenda with the following changes: A non-certified police officer wage would start at $16.00 and hour and not $15.50. Also, a Code Enforcement position would start at $13.50 and not $14.50. Bauch stated that this would be for a probationary period and when that was over the employees would receive automatic increases. The council accepted the amendment and passed it.

Trustees approved the minutes of the previous meeting held July 20. Department and Mayor reports also received approval.

New business on the agenda:

Subdivision on the corner of Cleveland and Cottonwood: It consists of four tracts that have been developed for years. It has been surveyed and all the requirements the town had made have been met. The council approved the subdivision be allowed.

Air Compressor for the Maintenance Department: The other one blew up. It was from 1961 and bought used in the 1990s. A repair would have cost around $10,000. A used one would cost $7,000-8,000. The best price for a new one is $15,320. The council voted to go for the cost of a new one.

Additional services task order Bohannan Houston for the bidding and construction phase for Maple Street Bridge replacement: Construction would start at the end of September on the replacement with a steel bridge. The council unanimously voted to approve.

PNM Quick Saver Program for the Santa Clara Community Center: This would involve upgrading all the lighting to LED at a cost of $14,854.12 with a rebate from PNM, making the cost to the town of $11,171.79. The town did the same at the City Hall with a savings of approximately $2,300 a year. PNM has calculated a savings of $2346.87 a year at the community center. The council voted to approve the program. It will take 60 days to complete the project.

American Legal Publishing for $9500 was presented. At this time a local person takes care of all of this, and these services are not needed so the trustees disapproved the item.

Old Business – None currently.

Resolution 2021-25
Bayard Housing Authority would like to combine with Santa Clara. This is just to start the process of combining and the council voted to approve.

Resolution 2021-26
Road improvements for the year 2022 by the Department of Transportation costing $40,000. The DOT would incur $30,000 and the Village of Santa Clara would pay the remaining $10,000. The council voted to approve.

Resolution 2021-27
Trustees approved an agreement between the village of Santa Clara and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, which has served as a great resource for the village.

Resolution 2021-28
The council voted to approve an agreement with the state of New Mexico Environment Department by assigning an authorized person to sign needed documents.

Proclamations – None currently

Ordinances
New law in New Mexico pertaining to Cannabis. This addresses both business and recreational. The state has set standards, but the counties and municipalities can make more stringent rules if they do not conflict with the state statute. Local areas can consider areas, places, separation from schools and such. Businesses will have yearly permits just like any other business. The state says regulate, but you cannot prohibit. Mayor Bauch wants to have a workshop and invite the public to participate. The state will start licensing the first of September, so all ordinances must be put in place by that time. It was decided to post the special meeting workshop for August 19 at 3pm.

Public Comments – None

Trustees went into closed session for a brief time.

They returned and addressed the following. They proposed hiring Kevin Vigil as a non-certified patrol officer at $16 an hour for a full-time position. Vigil will have to complete certification by June of 2022. The council voted to hire him and start him by Aug. 30, after he passes physical and psychological tests. For the final item, trustees approved hiring Rebecca Russell as a Code Enforcement Officer starting at $13.50. She will start in the full-time position also on Aug. 30. The mayor asked the council to consider down the line hiring another maintenance person.

Trustees voted to postpone the next meeting orginally set for Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, at 3 p.m, because of the cannabis workshop set for Aug. 19.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top