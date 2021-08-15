Grant County Commission hears reports and updates at regular meeting 081221, part 4

[Editor's Note: This is a continuation of the articles about the commission work session on Aug. 10, and regular meeting on Aug. 12, 2021. More to come.]

The first item on the agenda for the regular meeting was a proclamation, which named Aug. 8, 2021, as Kiwanis International Day. It was approved.

Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis presented the monthly update.

"We have launched our swing bed program at the hospital," Manis said. "We are evaluating patients to see if they qualify for the swing beds and once a couple of patients have completed their mission as swing bed patients, we will notify the Joint Commission that we are ready for a survey on that program. There's still a long process until we can be reimbursed for that service, because we have to complete the survey and get the results of the survey. As a reminder, a swing bed is a categorization of admission to the hospital where we provide longer-term services, such as in-hospital rehabilitation. Only small hospitals like Gila Regional qualify to offer swing bed services. Secondly, I want to give an update on the Cardiology Clinic we started in Lordsburg. We have held three clinics so far and we've seen a decent number of patients. The good news that at the last clinic, Dr. Ratcliff said that several patients hadn't been seen in years because of the distance up here, but also new patients were seen. We continue to work with the National Science Institute personnel to launch ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeries here at Gila Regional. That may be another month or so out. We haven't built up enough cases yet to make it worthwhile for Dr. Ian Alexander to come here to do the surgeries. It continues in process. We're looking forward to it. When we had an ENT here, she had a robust practice, and we were doing up to 40 surgeries a month. If we get half of those, it will be amazing.

"We recently received about $50,000 in funding for our trauma services," Manis continued. "That is for our participation as a Trauma Level 4 facility. It is also for education and community advocacy. Prior to the designation, we were receiving about $15,000, only for education and advocacy. This is funding to support the trauma center functions and reporting. We are due back in about November for a survey to see how we're doing after a year. We were also recently awarded about $250,000 in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the small rural hospital improvement program, the SRHIF program, we call it. It is monies focused around Covid education programs. We can use it for advocacy and education. We're looking how to utilize it for more Covid mitigation areas. We are continuing to work on the roofing contract process. It's taking a while to get everyone's ducks lined up to initiate that project. We're getting close. We have a blood drive for two weeks from today (Aug. 26). We're net users of blood in the community, so we really want to support Vitalant and any blood drives. We will continue to invite them to keep coming for blood drives."

Interim Chief Financial Officer Greg Brickner presented the GRMC financial report. "Since this is the first year of closing the finances of the fiscal year as a critical access hospital, we are taking some extra time to complete it, so I don't have my usual financial report for you. I will tell you that as we look forward into fiscal year 2022, our goal is to maintain the momentum we've built up coming out of fiscal year 2021. The big challenge is the repayment of the Medicare accelerated funds. This is the $6.8 million we received as an advance, essentially. So now, as of May, Medicare has started taking that money back. That is probably our biggest challenge going into the next fiscal year."

With no questions, District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce apologized for not yet welcoming the new county manager, Tim Zamora, to his first regular meeting.

With no public input, next on the agenda was elected officials' reports.

Clerk Marisa Castrillo had no report.

Treasurer Patrick Cohn said that as of July 31, 2021, his office had collected for the month of July $165,474.09, which left the percentage collection for fiscal year 2020 at 93.15 percent. For the total 2020 tax collections for FY year 2020, the amount was more than $11 million, with more than $800,000 not collected. The 2021 collection stands at 95.62 percent. $211,686.36 was collected in July for 2021 taxes. About $5. 231 million remains uncollected.

He reported that the delinquent taxes report has been forwarded to the state in the amount of $183,727.24, adding in interest of approximately $49,000, penalties of about $11,000 and miscellaneous of about $16,000 bringing the total to about $260,875. The total was $50,000 less than that reported last year, so "I'm proud of that."

Cohn said he is in communication with the state on a prospective tax sale, hopefully this year.

Because a general obligation (GO) bond is on the ballot for a school district in the county, "I will have to delay the importing of the 2021 tax roll until the secretary of state approves the election results in late November. Normally the tax rolls are reported in October and bills sent out in November. We are asking for an extension, along with 11 other counties in the state. So, we plan to mail the bills out in December, with the first half taxes due on Jan. 10, 2022. The second half will not change and be due May 10, 2022."

He noted that he had received permission from the state to destroy some more than 10-year-old documents. Cohn said he had included in the commissioners' packets a forecast for consideration in purchasing CDs (certificates of deposit) with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds in the amounts of $250,000, $500,000 or $1 million. "I look forward to a conversation."

Sheriff Frank Gomez introduced 6th Judicial District Attorney Michael Renteria, who attended the meeting.

He reported that deputies are currently undergoing training, along with the Silver City Police Department, Western New Mexico University Police and Tri-City police personnel.

"Thank you for your help in getting our deputies trained in CIT (crisis intervention training)," Gomez continued. "We continue to move forward to get everyone trained."

He cited an incident with a veteran in crisis and with help from Catron County, the incident ended with no one hurt. When it was determined the veteran had warrants out of Florida, the process went into place to get him sent back to Florida.

"We had an increase in incidents of violence in July," Gomez reported. "Most of the suspects were already convicted felons or facing felony charges. The issue of catch and release as promoted by the state is causing victims to pay with their blood. Arrestees being released with no accounting for the severity of the charges or past criminal activity is a major problem. I blame the state of New Mexico, the New Mexico Supreme Court and the legislators. Law enforcement is doing its part, but the state is not. Some of the examples include a kidnapping in Arenas Valley; battery to a household member with one of the worst incidences of injuries to the victim we've ever seen; the disturbance at the Detention Center; a homicide of a pregnant female at Motel 6 with narcotics traffic involved; a drive-by shooting on the Ridges with five suspects—the two adults were detained and the juveniles released; the attempted murder on a Silver City Police officer; the pursuit on NM 90, which ended in Hidalgo County; stolen vehicles from the Road Department, with the suspect a convicted felon; numerous incidents in the Hachita area; as well as daily calls of combative individuals who put deputies in danger. This is why the CIT is so important."

For Stonegarden activity along the border, deputies have arrested numerous U.S. nationals, and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have arrested individuals from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Ecuador.

Gomez said he, Lt. Mike Burns, and Deputy Sheriff Jess Watkins had met with the chief of the CBP El Paso sector, which is the second busiest in the country, with the Rio Grande Valley sector being the busiest.

He noted that the department had had 13 vehicle breakdowns in the last month, "which is hindering our ability to do business. We need a recurring county allocation to purchase fully equipped vehicles, at least two a year." He said the department is doing a study on which vehicles are the most reliable and can provide the service they need.

Gomez also brought up the fact that he has been meeting with Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens and discussing having the Sheriff's Department take over law enforcement in Hurley. "Right now, they have no officers. It was not a vision of mine, but in any case, because they are part of the county, we have to cover when they don't have anyone available. It's our responsibility to take their calls. I am meeting with the attorney, and we will participate in a special meeting Hurley is holding next Tuesday."

He also asked for recognition of Sgt. Mateo Madrid, who after 21 years of service to the Sheriff's Department, retired last week.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked for clarification on the need for vehicles. Gomez said Stonegarden funding under past administrations could be used for vehicle purchases, but "now it can't."

Browne also asked about the Hurley discussion. "It seems ethical to me, but is it true that Mayor Stevens will give whatever the town would have spent on law enforcement to the Sheriff's Department?"

"Yes," Gomez replied. "Our attorney, (Brad) Springer, is working on a draft policy for us to present to Hurley. If Hurley says yes, I will present it to you."

Ponce said the item on the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) for vehicles likely covers other departments. "Maybe we can up the amount for the sheriff to get vehicles."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked for a reminder on how much a fully equipped vehicle for the department would cost.

Gomez replied about $69,000-$72,000. "We are retiring the Chargers. So far the best fleet vehicles we have are the Chevy Silverados."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the calls the sheriff's department is taking are assisting the municipalities or are the only ones responding. Gomez said: "If we get the call, it's likely because they have no one available. So, it's our call and we do the paperwork and investigations." In answer to why so many calls for Bayard, Gomez replied that it is likely because they are not at full staff. "Nobody wants to be cops anymore, so we're not getting applicants. We're four short right now."

To Edwards' question about what percentage of Bayard calls are responded to by sheriff's deputies, Gomez said he would get the statistics to her.

The next portion of this series of articles will address the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and the discussions and decisions made at the regular meeting.