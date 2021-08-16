Photo added: Why the rush for a Redistricting Meeting? Why the Police?

Two police and three WNMU security guards on hand for the meeting.Photo and Article By Frost McGahey

On Thursday, August 12, at Western New Mexico University, a redistricting satellite meeting took place. This was one of seven required before the Citizen Redistricting Committee (CRC) can propose changes to the boundaries of the legislative map.

Staring up at a large TV screen, this reporter flashbacked to the 1984 Apple Commercial with Big Brother yammering away, as the members of CRC introduced themselves, mostly emphasizing their grandkids.

The purpose of the meeting as stated in the CRC agenda was to receive from individuals in the community maps of how the district should be redrawn

based on the 2020 Census data.

But the 2020 Census data wasn't released until that very day, August 12, which the CRC knew because it was on their website. Under the Redistricting Act, the CRC must provide proposed redistricting plans to the state legislature by October 30, 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. [Editor's Note: Since the Census was delayed by four months because of Covid, wouldn't it seem reasonable for the CRC to extend the deadline?]

Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling reported the data on Grant County:

2020 Population: 28,185 a decrease of 1329 (-4.5%) from the 2010 Census of 29,514 and down from the 2000 Census of 31,002.

The public, which consisted of 16 people, was able to comment. The first speaker was Joe Heaton from Carlsbad who had been unable to participate in an earlier meeting because of technical difficulties. He said the 2010 redistricting to protect a minority population resulted in harming his district. The boundaries were gerrymandered so that Alamogordo and Carlsbad were in the same district; the two towns have nothing in common. Also their representative lives 130 miles away in Alamogordo and rarely visits.

Other speakers introduced themselves as community activists and droned on repeatedly about protecting communities of interest even though Caucasians in southern New Mexico are the minority at 47% vs 53% for Hispanics.

When Richard Miller, chair of the Grant County Republican Party, was asked what he thought about the event he replied, "I am encouraged by the speakers who asked the board to begin to lift New Mexico out of the abyss. We are in last place in education, health care, and a place to do business, and highest in unemployment, child welfare, crime, and rated the worst state to live in by US News and World Report. At the same time, I was literally sick to my stomach when citizens spoke of identity politics saying basically, 'I want someone who looks like me to represent me.' That thinking is exactly why New Mexico, with its incredible beauty and resources, is last in all the good traits and first in all the bad traits."

Outside in the lobby of the Global Resource Building, two police officers and three WNMU security guards had been ordered to attend. [Editor's Note: Who was afraid of whom?] When the guards were asked to remove their face masks for the photo, they were afraid to because of university rules.

[Editor's Note: Odd fact: Only two of the seven members of the Citizen Redistricting Committee have posted bios. One is a personal injury attorney and the other, now a judge, was a trial lawyer. Also there is not a single telephone number on the CRC website. Questions sent by emails to staff go unanswered. We have a government organization without a phone? What and why are they hiding?]