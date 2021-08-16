Photo added: Why the rush for a Redistricting Meeting? Why the Police?

Front Page News

img 0875Two police and three WNMU security guards on hand for the meeting.Photo and Article By Frost McGahey

On Thursday, August 12, at Western New Mexico University, a redistricting satellite meeting took place. This was one of seven required before the Citizen Redistricting Committee (CRC) can propose changes to the boundaries of the legislative map.

Staring up at a large TV screen, this reporter flashbacked to the 1984 Apple Commercial with Big Brother yammering away, as the members of CRC introduced themselves, mostly emphasizing their grandkids.

The purpose of the meeting as stated in the CRC agenda was to receive from individuals in the community maps of how the district should be redrawn
based on the 2020 Census data.

But the 2020 Census data wasn't released until that very day, August 12, which the CRC knew because it was on their website. Under the Redistricting Act, the CRC must provide proposed redistricting plans to the state legislature by October 30, 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. [Editor's Note: Since the Census was delayed by four months because of Covid, wouldn't it seem reasonable for the CRC to extend the deadline?]

Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling reported the data on Grant County:
2020 Population: 28,185 a decrease of 1329 (-4.5%) from the 2010 Census of 29,514 and down from the 2000 Census of 31,002.

The public, which consisted of 16 people, was able to comment. The first speaker was Joe Heaton from Carlsbad who had been unable to participate in an earlier meeting because of technical difficulties. He said the 2010 redistricting to protect a minority population resulted in harming his district. The boundaries were gerrymandered so that Alamogordo and Carlsbad were in the same district; the two towns have nothing in common. Also their representative lives 130 miles away in Alamogordo and rarely visits.

Other speakers introduced themselves as community activists and droned on repeatedly about protecting communities of interest even though Caucasians in southern New Mexico are the minority at 47% vs 53% for Hispanics.

When Richard Miller, chair of the Grant County Republican Party, was asked what he thought about the event he replied, "I am encouraged by the speakers who asked the board to begin to lift New Mexico out of the abyss. We are in last place in education, health care, and a place to do business, and highest in unemployment, child welfare, crime, and rated the worst state to live in by US News and World Report. At the same time, I was literally sick to my stomach when citizens spoke of identity politics saying basically, 'I want someone who looks like me to represent me.' That thinking is exactly why New Mexico, with its incredible beauty and resources, is last in all the good traits and first in all the bad traits."

Outside in the lobby of the Global Resource Building, two police officers and three WNMU security guards had been ordered to attend. [Editor's Note: Who was afraid of whom?] When the guards were asked to remove their face masks for the photo, they were afraid to because of university rules.

[Editor's Note: Odd fact: Only two of the seven members of the Citizen Redistricting Committee have posted bios. One is a personal injury attorney and the other, now a judge, was a trial lawyer. Also there is not a single telephone number on the CRC website. Questions sent by emails to staff go unanswered. We have a government organization without a phone? What and why are they hiding?]

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top