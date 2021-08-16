Grant County Commission reviews regular meeting agenda at work session 081021 and considers items at 081221 meeting, part 5

[Editor's Note: This is a continuation of the articles about the commission work session on Aug. 10, and regular meeting on Aug. 12, 2021. This one begins with the review of the agenda.]

The preceding articles covering the Grant County Commission work session can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/66731-grant-county-commission-hears-updates-at-work-session-081021 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/66741-grant-county-commission-hears-updates-at-work-session-081021-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/66788-grant-county-commission-hears-county-reports-after-two-presentations-081021-part-3; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/66804-grant-county-commission-hears-reports-and-updates-at-regular-meeting-081221-part-4 .

At the work session on Aug. 10, 2021, Grant County commissioners reviewed the regular meeting agenda and at the Aug. 12, 2021 meeting, they made decisions.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez presented at the work session the financial report, which commissioners approved at the regular meeting. The report covered county transactions from July 2-August 5. Expenditures totaled $2,770, 823.75, with three pay periods and payroll of $684,189.98 part of the total.

Expenses more than $10,000 each are presented in the graph below:

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about the psych workshop. Vasquez replied that it was part of the RISE (reach, intervene, support and engage) program at the detention center. "It's paid for with a grant."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he was having trouble with the $13,000 for seven 55-gallon drums of "grease." Interim County Manager Randy Villa said it was for the sewage system and lift station at the wastewater treatment plant near Bayard. Ponce said he thought the commissioners needed to have a discussion on the potential of using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for needed lift stations.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the cost was borne by only Grant County. Vasquez said it was an annual payment and each municipality in the Tri-City area also pays for it.

Commissioners approved the expenditure report at the regular meeting.

Under new business, commissioners reviewed the two recommended appointments to the Grant County Community Health Council—Maribel Armendariz to lead the Senior Network and Valerie Kling to head the Behavioral Health/Substance Mis-use Network.

Edwards asked about the language change to mis-use instead of abuse. Jeff Fell, who had presented earlier in the meeting on the health council explained that it is a term used for when people are going down the road to addiction. "It's a different perspective, from mis-use to when they are drawn into and become stuck in the abuse."

Edwards noted that there is no common definition for behavioral health. "Some think it includes substance abuse and some think it doesn't."

At the regular meeting, the commissioners approved the appointments.

In the next section on agreements, the first item addressed a communication use lease between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Grant County.

Sheriff Frank Gomez said it would update the repeater on Copperas Peak, "which has been there for 30 years and hasn't worked for 29 of them. There are no fees; it's just updates. I think there will be more for Signal Peak and Jack's Peak, for example."

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

The following agreements, three memoranda of agreement between the New Mexico Department of Health and Grant County for data support activities, for the comprehensive health careers program and for regional training programs, were addressed by Charlie Alfero, advisor with the Center for Health Innovation and the NM Primary Care Training Consortium.

"About 10 years ago, when I was still with Hidalgo Medical Services, and I haven't been for about eight years, we created these programs and got state and federal funding for CHI and the training consortium," Alfero said. "Now they are non-profits. Before that, we relied on the University of New Mexico resources rather than on a local scale, so I created the programs to address our local needs. Dozens of people in Albuquerque and Santa Fe were working on rural health care, and I thought 'why aren't we in rural areas working on rural health care?' so we started the programs here. I was spending most of my time all over rural New Mexico. I now spend a lot of time helping other rural areas develop residency and psychiatric services. I helped build the residency program at Hidalgo Medical Services instead of having rural residencies only in large cities. So, we have built the infrastructure based in Silver City, rather than somewhere else. We put in language in budget bills for the health careers programs in Grant County. The DOH will send the money directly to Grant County where we are based. One of the things I'm proud of is in the last year or so, we have become the operator of the New Mexico Community Data Collaborative. It's an incredibly complex data system that communities can use for health care, social services, economic development, assessing accident rates, and any community can access it for free to support local planning efforts. And that's based in Silver City now, as opposed to Albuquerque."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne thanked Alfero for the overview, but asked for some details on the programs that he presumed the county served as a pass-through to CHI. "What is the role of the county in these agreements?"

Alfero agreed they were pass-through agreements. "We send monthly reports to Grant County. And an annual report, which you have. I just called DOH and asked why it decided to ask the county to work on the data piece. And we don't know why they decided to give this to Grant County, other than the fact they already have a relationship with the county on the other two programs. Having our base here gives us statewide recognition."

Vasquez explained that the county serves as the fiscal agent.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked Alfero and Vasquez for the explanation as the contracts were not clear and did not mention pass-through.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the three agreements.

The next three sub-grant agreements were renewals under the NM Children, Youth and Families agreement with Bianca Padilla serving as the continuum of care coordinator in the amount of $26,400, with Gary Stailey for the Restorative Justice and Youth Rebuilding program for $36,575 and with James Graham running the Learning Lab program for $36,000 were briefly discussed at the work session, where Browne said he was pleased that the three individuals were still working on these projects.

Commissioners approved them at the regular meeting.

Two more sub-agreements as authorized by the New Mexico Behaviroal Health Services Division RISE grant came under consideration. One is with contractor Christine DeBolt as RISE Program administrator, not to exceed $30,000 per year. The second sub-agreement for the same program is with Kristina Ozzello to serve as RISE Navigator/Peer Support Specialist at the detention center not to exceed $47,840 per year.

The next article will get into resolutions discussed at the work session and considered at the regular session.