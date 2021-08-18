Town of Hurley – Special Meeting August 17, 2021

By Lynn Janes

Meeting was brought to order and attendees recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

The council approved the Agenda for August 17, 2021.

Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes, and Councilors, Freddie Rodriguez, Esther Gil, Mateo Madrid attended the meeting.

The special meeting took place to discuss a proposal from the Grant County Sheriff's department regarding the Hurley Police Department. In the last meeting, the Sheriff's department proposed taking over some of the patrolling of Hurley to cover the time the town didn't have an officer on duty. The council had agreed to look at a proposal by the sheriff's office to see if it was something the town would want to pursue. Lt. Mike Burns and Sherriff Frank Gomez, from the Grant County Sheriff's office, presented a preliminary proposal.

Burns pointed out that Hurley only had a budget of $250,000 for its police department, and it was costly to find, train, and retain additional police officers. He pointed out that it would be a practical arrangement for the town.

Sheriff Gomez stated within a month they had four more deputies coming on board and they would be able to service the town with no problem. He also said that they were waiting to see if they received some grants that they had applied for. Burns pointed out that those grants are generally for training and equipment only. Any use of those to offset the cost of the service was not guaranteed. Gomez stated no matter what the town decided Sheriff's deputies would always be available to the town whenever needed.

The agreement set the proposal for the Sheriff's department to dedicate a deputy to patrol Hurley during the times the town did not have one on duty. It would come with a base fee, administrative fee, and a contingency fee if needed. It would be an annual agreement and could be terminated at any time with a 180-day notice.

A few people spoke up with questions and comments. One commenter said they needed to spend that money the town would be paying the Sheriff's office on hiring another officer for Hurley. Another person suggested Hurley pursue state and federal grants to help with costs. One person suggested a $10,000 sign-on bonus (2-year guarantee) to retain someone. After some discussion a vote to continue with the development of the arrangement failed. The councilors agreed not to continue the process.

The meeting adjourned. The next regular meeting will take place Tuesday, September 14, 2021.