Grant County Commission reviews regular meeting agenda at work session 081021 and considers items at 081221 meeting, part 6

[Editor's Note: This is a continuation of the articles about the commission work session on Aug. 10, and regular meeting on Aug. 12, 2021. This one begins with the review of the resolutions on the agenda.]

The first resolution under consideration amended and restated a resolution passed in 2018 relating to the proposed industrial revenue bonds for the Great Divide Wind Farm LLC project. The resolution declares the intent of Grant County to issue the IRBs in an aggregate principal amount up to $400,000 to develop the project site and construct and install the project.

At the work session, District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if anything was different other than dates. County Bond Attorney Luis Carrasco of Rodey Law Firm attended by telephone. "There are a couple of changes. Back in 2018, when you approved the resolution, you had set a deadline for issuance of the bonds as Dec. 31, 2021. Due to delays and complications, it will not allow the issuance of bonds to be completed by that date. We have extended it to Dec. 31, 2023. The other thing that this resolution changes addresses the recent legislative changes to the issuance of industrial revenue bonds. House Bill 105 was adopted this year, which basically provides that payments in lieu of taxes need to be shared among all the school districts in the county, even though they may not be the district in the location of the project. So, the receipts will be shared with the Silver Consolidated School District and the Cobre Consolidated School District, in compliance with the new law. And finally, it just gives us approval to publish a notice of intent to adopt an amended ordinance in the local newspaper."

Browne asked if it required new agreements with the schools.

Carrasco replied that the decision about how to divide the money is up to the county. "It is in the documents. We've had discussions with the former county manager and the interim county manager."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked if he understood that the county did not have to share with the school districts.

And Browne added, "But if we do, we have to do it with both."

Interim County Manager Randy Villa said that was correct. "In conversations with former Manager (Charlene) Webb, it was discussed that it should be 50-50, with 50 percent to the county and the 50 percent divided equally with the two school districts."

Browne questioned why it was not based on student population, and Villa said he was just passing on what he was told. "This is something that you could look at to split it equally. But we can take it under consideration to go by student population."

Villa said he had no time limit for coming to agreement with the schools.

Browne also asked about the urgency on the prior agreement because tax issues were expiring. Carrasco recommended talking to the representatives of the project, who would attend the Thursday regular meeting, according to Villa.

At the regular meeting, Browne moved to table the resolution, and Billings seconded it for the purpose of discussion.

Browne noted that he had had a discussion that morning with Rep. Nathan Small, who was a sponsor of HB 105. "He told me the intention of the bill was to make sure that school districts were not left out, and that the legislation requires equal distribution. So, one of my questions is can we craft an agreement equal by student. And in Grant County, there is an additional public school paid for through property taxes, but it is not part of a district. So, I have a question for Mr. Carrasco. Can we also include Aldo Leopold Charter School? And if yes, the resolution would need to be rewritten."

Carrasco said that as he understood the legislation, the intent was equal distribution by district, not by student. "If you have three districts, then the amount would be divided equally by three. And to your second question about charter schools, it is my understanding that they would not be included in this distribution."

Browne reported that Small told him that charter schools were not left out nor prohibited to be part of the funding.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it seemed to her that the equality should be by the number of students. "Public education is paid for by our property taxes."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked: "Doesn't Aldo Leopold get funding through the Silver Schools?"

Browne was adamant in saying: "I guarantee that is not true."

[Editor's Note: Likely the misunderstanding is because at the time of the designation of Aldo Leopold Charter School, Silver Schools was upset at the thought of losing revenue due to losing some of their students to the charter school, because the funding follows the student.]

Billings noted that legislators can't think of every situation and how the language will be interpreted and kind of laughed when he said: "Sometimes, I wish they just wouldn't have legislative sessions."

Edwards chimed in with: "Especially not with more than a thousand bills."

Billings said sometimes it seemed like the legislators were leaving it up to county commissions to rewrite the legislation, "And I'm not sure we're allowed to do that."

Carrasco said he would have the same concern. "I'm worried that such an effort would not be in compliance with the intent of the bill."

Edwards asked Browne what Small said about the language in the bill. Browne said Small told him the legislators had not considered the two questions of how to divide the funding Browne had asked him. "Small said the intent was to create a floor of how much funding to distribute to the schools. I think the language doesn't fit this situation."

Billings asked what the floor was.

Carrasco said the floor is no less than the property tax funding received by the school the previous year before revenue is received from the project.

Billings pointed out that the floor would be a small fraction of what the county had offered. "Do we want to write a blank check? I've got a big problem with the school, and it's not Cobre. They used to allow students to take classes at Western New Mexico University and count those credits toward their graduation credits. Now they are not allowed to. If that's true, maybe they will work with us to solve some problems in order to get more funding."

Edwards asked if the county would work with the schools and reach an agreement with them based on student population.

Carrasco said in the prior scheme before HB 105, schools were required to be at the negotiating table. This legislation leaves it up to the county to determine how much it's going to give the schools, as long as it meets the statutory requirements.

Edwards asked the representatives of Scout Clean Energy how this whole conversation impacts the bonds and the project going forward. "Are we delaying anything?"

Bob Karsted of Scout Clean Energy, project manager for the Great Divide Wind Farm, said the deadline was to issue bonds by Dec. 31, 2021. "I think we have enough of a cushion to stretch the time to next month. Delaying is not fatal at this point. The first step is a notice of intent to approve and that takes time and we must extend the date of bond issuance to Dec. 31, 2023 before the end of this year."

Carrasco said the resolution simply represents the notice of intent to approve the ordinance, and it continues the negotiation with the schools. "The share on the schools is part of the ordinance and documents. If we take action today, it does not limit the conversation."

Browne brought up an option. "Is it possible to create an agreement on the first pilot payment to meet the floor, the minimum in the legislation? And then a second payment in agreement with the schools to pay an amount per student? So, the second class of payments wouldn't be bound by what I believe was poorly written legislation and the second payment would be a fairer amount."

Carrasco said that might be possible. "There is nothing in the legislation that says the county cannot fund something above the minimum payment in lieu of taxes. It's possible, but I still have hesitancy because the first draft of this ordinance didn't reflect the bill, and there was no consideration of charter schools or secondary payments."

Edwards said it seemed that what the commissioners want to do is fulfill the statutory requirements with the minimum floor, and then negotiate a secondary payment on what "we want to do." She suggested passing the resolution at this meeting.

Browne said he wanted to make it clear that the commission "did not have the intent to milk more money out of the project."

Billings said he had scanned the ordinance but didn't see any specific amounts. "I think we should meet the minimum requirement and then go into negotiations with the schools on an amount per student."

Salas said what worried him was the need to find a legal loophole in the legislation or wait until the new year for amended legislation, which would be too late.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair said he thought the resolution should be approved at this meeting, "because it gives us time."

Edwards suggested amending the ordinance during a break. Browne said: "That's the kind of confidence that usually gets me in trouble. I would prefer we table it today and address it at the Sept. 9 meeting."

Karsted said: "Of course, we would love to have the resolution passed today, but I have confidence you will work out the details before Sept. 9. You will publish the notice of intent in September and then the ordinance can be approved in October. The variable is the conversations with the schools."

Carrasco said if the commissioners want certainty in the ordinance, they must make sure the lease agreements are in order by the deadline.

Commissioners moved to table the resolution of notice of intent to approve until the Sept. 9 meeting.

