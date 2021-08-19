Pedestrian Fatally Struck on U.S. 180 in Grant County
Grant County, NM - On August 19, 2021, at approximately 5:32 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a pedestrian that was fatally struck by a vehicle on U.S. 180, near mile post 119, by Santa Clara, NM.
The initial investigation indicated a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west on U.S. 180. For reasons unknown a pedestrian, Daniel Palomorez (39) of Santa Clara, NM was walking in the right lane of the roadway and was struck by the Ford. Palomorez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The driver of the Ford, who will not be named, was not injured. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were properly utilized by the driver of the Ford. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.