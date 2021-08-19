Information on Filing Day for candidates 082421

For anyone even thinking about running for a whole bunch of offices in Grant County, Aug. 24, 2021 is your day to file. All filing will take place at the Grant County Clerk's Office in the Administration Center at 1400 Highway 180 E between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A large number of positions are open for candidates. They include school district board members for Silver and Cobre, town of Silver City positions, city of Bayard, town of Hurley and village of Santa Clara. Several positions are also for a watershed district and several soil and water conservation districts.

See the PDF below for all the positions that need to be filled and for when and what you need to file.