Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Announces Romeo Cruz as Interim Director

Front Page News

romeo cruz interim director scgccThe Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Romeo Cruz, Interim Director, of chamber and conference center operations. According to Immediate Past Chairman of the Board, Dr. Sabrina Pack, "Mr. Cruz is an exceptional individual who has been serving as Assistant Director/Conference Center Manager and is certain to do an excellent job in the interim position. He not only has experience, but a strong background in business, including a bachelor's degree in Business Management with minors in Economics, Public Administration, and Entrepreneurship."

Pack added, "Steven Chavira has served the Chamber of Commerce outstandingly over the past 19 months, being integral in many community, regional, and state-wide efforts through the pandemic. The board applauds Mr. Chavira's next chapter in his life, as he will continue to help our community emerge from the pandemic and grow economically." Mr. Chavira announced recently to the Board that he has accepted a position with another Economic Development organization.

Chavira shared, "I've had the chance to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in New Mexico and I've served with people who have a true passion for New Mexico and New Mexicans. I have had a seat at the table when we've discussed public health issues, public safety issues, employment concerns, Business Development opportunities, issues that affect rural New Mexico, broadband disparity, funding for small business and services to the poor and disadvantaged citizens of our county. We've discussed education initiatives along with issues that affect Seniors, Veterans and Children. When it comes to the future of Grant County and our economic recovery, please understand that there are a great number of people working behind the scenes to make sure you have all you need to succeed. I'm grateful to the Board of Directors of the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce and to the administrative offices of Grant County and the town of Silver City, for they have given me every opportunity to succeed here."

Romeo Cruz, when asked about future direction and goals, shared, "I am excited to continue to work for the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce in the Interim Executive Director position. My goal is to continue to serve our members and the business community as set forth by the dynamic leadership that Mr. Chavira has brought to the County. My focus will be on helping promote business and tourism across our great county. This will be done connecting people, building bridges, and empowering our local businesses. I plan to use my experience, education, and leadership to drive our organization to new heights."

Currently resumes are being accepted and considered for the Executive Director position. For information on the position and to submit your resume, go to silvercity.org or contact Dr. Sabrina Pack.

The mission of the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce is to serve their members by promoting business, commerce, and tourism in Grant County. The board of directors includes Jeanie Mitchell of Quality Inn and Comfort Inn serving as Chair; Jack Herndon of First Savings Bank serving as Vice-Chair/Treasurer; Bart Roselli of the Silver City Museum serving as Secretary; Dr. Sabrina Pack of Silver City Radio/SkyWest Media serving as Immediate Past Chair; and additional board members Melanie Gomez of First American Bank; Bruce Ashburn of PNM; Dr. Joseph Shepard of Western New Mexico University; and Mike Moronoes of Morones & Knuttinen.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top