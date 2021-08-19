Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Announces Romeo Cruz as Interim Director

The Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce has appointed Romeo Cruz, Interim Director, of chamber and conference center operations. According to Immediate Past Chairman of the Board, Dr. Sabrina Pack, "Mr. Cruz is an exceptional individual who has been serving as Assistant Director/Conference Center Manager and is certain to do an excellent job in the interim position. He not only has experience, but a strong background in business, including a bachelor's degree in Business Management with minors in Economics, Public Administration, and Entrepreneurship."

Pack added, "Steven Chavira has served the Chamber of Commerce outstandingly over the past 19 months, being integral in many community, regional, and state-wide efforts through the pandemic. The board applauds Mr. Chavira's next chapter in his life, as he will continue to help our community emerge from the pandemic and grow economically." Mr. Chavira announced recently to the Board that he has accepted a position with another Economic Development organization.

Chavira shared, "I've had the chance to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in New Mexico and I've served with people who have a true passion for New Mexico and New Mexicans. I have had a seat at the table when we've discussed public health issues, public safety issues, employment concerns, Business Development opportunities, issues that affect rural New Mexico, broadband disparity, funding for small business and services to the poor and disadvantaged citizens of our county. We've discussed education initiatives along with issues that affect Seniors, Veterans and Children. When it comes to the future of Grant County and our economic recovery, please understand that there are a great number of people working behind the scenes to make sure you have all you need to succeed. I'm grateful to the Board of Directors of the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce and to the administrative offices of Grant County and the town of Silver City, for they have given me every opportunity to succeed here."

Romeo Cruz, when asked about future direction and goals, shared, "I am excited to continue to work for the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce in the Interim Executive Director position. My goal is to continue to serve our members and the business community as set forth by the dynamic leadership that Mr. Chavira has brought to the County. My focus will be on helping promote business and tourism across our great county. This will be done connecting people, building bridges, and empowering our local businesses. I plan to use my experience, education, and leadership to drive our organization to new heights."

Currently resumes are being accepted and considered for the Executive Director position. For information on the position and to submit your resume, go to silvercity.org or contact Dr. Sabrina Pack.

The mission of the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce is to serve their members by promoting business, commerce, and tourism in Grant County. The board of directors includes Jeanie Mitchell of Quality Inn and Comfort Inn serving as Chair; Jack Herndon of First Savings Bank serving as Vice-Chair/Treasurer; Bart Roselli of the Silver City Museum serving as Secretary; Dr. Sabrina Pack of Silver City Radio/SkyWest Media serving as Immediate Past Chair; and additional board members Melanie Gomez of First American Bank; Bruce Ashburn of PNM; Dr. Joseph Shepard of Western New Mexico University; and Mike Moronoes of Morones & Knuttinen.