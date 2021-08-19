Releasing the Vision of the Old County Jail

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

In May of 2019 Grant County hosted a meeting to get ideas for the old county jail property. The county last used the facility in 2013, and it has been left abandoned ever since. The community participated, and proposed several ideas including a judicial complex, arts/cultural center, recreational center, school, gardens, and Supportive housing shelter.

In March of this year, they started the "Vision Process." That included the development of a website for email sign up and updates on the progress. Steering committee meetings, public meetings, survey, and focus groups came next.

On August 17, 2021, the second public meeting and the last one before presenting their report took place. Amy Bell from Groundworks Studio, heading the project, hosted the meeting. Rebecca Cook and Savannah Richards from the NM Environmental Department spoke, as did Grant County Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup.

When looking at this project, the Groundworks Studio team considered several other successful Judicial Centers across the country, including those in Seattle, Brooklyn, and Denver. The goal is to create a space that is customer friendly, with consideration for staff and clients, as well as making it easy to find and access. The team wanted to plan a space that served everyone in the community. They also want to expand the judicial services by adding the Sheriff's Department, juvenile and adult probation, and eventually possibly the State Police.

"It has been great to work with everyone involved," Bell said. "So many people came together to help facilitate this plan. You have great community involvement."

At the start of the meeting, she presented some of the compiled information. It included that the courthouse holds a national historic site (built 1930) status and could not be altered. The old jail had a presence of asbestos that would have to be safely removed no matter how the structure could be renovated to serve another purpose for the plan. To come to a plan, the team had looked at user profiles and the needs of those users. It included neighbors, general public, court staff, and court users. When that was put together several layouts resulted.

Now the consultants had to choose the best option for everyone. The county can do some short-term and midterm things before the actual project begins. By the first part of September, the public can find the full plan on the website to view. Implementation of the plan could take two to five years, as no funding is available at this time. For more information visit the website at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2831882622954a0b89ea899c7c36c2e5 . Amy Bell heads the project at Groundworks Studio. Those interested can reach her at 505-212-9126, or email amy@groundworkstudionm.com .

