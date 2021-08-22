Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
All photos are courtesy of Grant County Cattle Growers.
Grant County Cattle Growers hold annual event 081421
Grant County Cattle Growers hold annual event 081421
Gathering to get inside and eat and listen to speakers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/5C7540FE63774BF6B6857CC111FF4288.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers hold annual event 081421
Buddy Eby introduces speakers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/1CE7E92526A84B08AA61A88BD1468DC2.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
U.S. Rep. for District 2 New Mexico Yvette Herrell spoke to the crowd.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/72ACC742924548E7A9E231377CBAE7D7.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
District 39 State Rep. Luis Terrazas addressed the crowd.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/05ECE04E82E548D5AADB6A2EF74D97FD.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/2D6D796516BD48A0A0148BA04E0E930A.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/1785B48002564B5097A1185F0DFF1376.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/770808EE7E0C481FBF6E354C48D6B024.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/E6283D82B57F47BDB7963DD38A4FBAB3.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
The crowd
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/2E2E503C3AF247358EFCB3A16B47AD74.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Visiting a vendor
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/3D714BB684F742CDA81975B962A215A3.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Two FFA members
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/4E5D7A17EDB247CB803651D6D1E5267D.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Dessert
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/122F144623B040D0B0CC1B770A9338D4.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Recognizing the sponsors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/570842A39D1E464FA0C76F5D6C3BF456.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Friends
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/9435307F72394F20BC79C0C972319B1E.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
The crowd listening to speakers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/AB09CD980DD74496B49A6AF61DD61BCB.jpg
Grant County Cattle Growers held annual event 081421
Two ranchers talking business. Ty Bays is on the right.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/GC-cattlegrowers-hold-annual-event-081421/B60B1C960C1340A8B69898AF66B17550.jpg
On a rainy Saturday, ranchers, farmers, wives, speakers, FFA students and supporters gathered at NAN Ranch for the annual Grant County Cattle Growers barbecue event. Sponsors and vendors were outside with their wares. Inside the large barn, members had set up tables and chairs for the participants. A large sign recognized the sponsors.
[Editor's Note: As the Beat was unable to attend due to weather, we received the photos, but we don't know who everyone is. if you see this and you know who someone is please, reply to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we'll change the captions. Thanks.]