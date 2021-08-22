Southwest Regional Museum of Art held open house and fundraiser 082121

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy, plus a rendering of the planned addition to the museum.

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 Visitors and board members at the welcoming and donation table https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/IMG_1608.jpg

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 A cookie and beverage table awaits visitors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/IMG_1609.jpg

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 The natural light within the building would enhance art. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/IMG_1610.jpg

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 Brick work and original wood floors are features of the building https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/IMG_1611.jpg

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 Some of the minds behind the vision, back, painter Victoria Chick and her husband Mike Dowd, in front are ceramist Claude Smith and photographer Christopher Saxman. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/IMG_1615.jpg

SW Regional Museum of Art open house 082121 An artist's rendering of the planned addition to the museum. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/SW-Regional-Museum-of-Art-open-house-082121/Interior_computer_painting.jpg

Members of the board of the Southwest Regional Museum of Art have been working for a couple of years on their visions of an art museum in Silver City. On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, they held an open house in the morning to early afternoon and then returned for an evening event to raise money for their ideas.

They have developed a three-step process to develop the old Silver City Post Office building on the northwest corner of Broadway and N. Pinos Altos Street, directly to the west of the Silver City Museum.

Please see a rendering of the museum by a "benevolent benefactor" below the text. According to board member Christopher Saxman, the most often asked question is: "When will you get started?" Saxman said he replies, "As soon as we get the community behind us. We will need donations large and small. Our first step is to acquire the old Post Office building where we want to locate the museum. "

They have already received more than 1000 pieces of donated art from several individuals. The first step will involve purchasing the old post office building, which encompasses 3,386 square feet on the upper level and the same square footage on the lower level. Step 2 would include renovating the building and raising start-up costs, which will include hiring someone to write grants. The third step is a dream to build an addition consisting of about 5,800 square feet on the north side of the present structure.

A donor has established an endowment, which will fund the museum's operating costs.

Anyone wishing to help with a donation of art, a financial donation or a donation of time should contact giveto@swnmart.org.