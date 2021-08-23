PNM infrastructure inventory team moves to Silver City area

Front Page News

inv team(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) – PNM keeps maps and records of all the infrastructure and equipment that exists on our electric system. These records help us when we are planning system improvements and helps PNM Operations employees when they need to troubleshoot during outages or maintenance projects by staying informed of exactly what equipment and structures are located on any one stretch of power lines. Field inspections of the electric grid are common practice and are vital in PNM continuing to provide reliable power to customers. Recently PNM launched a field inspection in certain parts of our service area to enhance our maps which will help us make key decisions on components of our electric grid that may need repairs or replacement to allow us to continue providing safe, reliable electricity to our customers.

These inspections will be taking place in certain areas of Santa Fe, Silver City, Ruidoso, and Alamogordo, and will run over the next few months. The inspection team will begin working in Silver City this week and is anticipating being in this area through the end of September. PNM hired Burns & McDonnell, a contractor, to manage and complete the inspections, and they will be working on behalf of PNM out in the field. The team will be driving or walking select power lines within this area, looking at location of the lines and any equipment on these lines to compare them to the records that PNM has and make adjustments to the records as needed.

Burns & McDonnell inspectors will be easily identifiable, as they will be driving marked vehicles with PNM magnets, wearing PNM branded safety vests, will have PNM contractor ID badges, and a letter from PNM confirming they are working on behalf of the company. The inspectors will be working out in the field Mon – Sat, 6am to 6pm.

We are asking customers to help during this inspection, because there are many poles located in or near customers’ backyards or alleys behind homes. The inspection team may be seen in the right-of-way areas near customer homes, or they may require the ability to enter a customer’s property to view our equipment and get the information they need. We appreciate customers helping them gain access, if needed, and keeping their pets inside while contractors are working near or on their property.

We thank our customers for their patience and assistance during this inspection. The information we gather will be invaluable to PNM crews when they work to restore power during an outage and will help PNM as we plan any upgrades or maintenance in these areas.

Call PNM Customer Service at 888-DIAL-PNM for more information.

