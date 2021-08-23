Copper Cruizers car show 2021
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Ladies Choice - a beautiful Thunderbird
side view of the Thunderbird
The organizers and board member of the Copper Cruizers recognized all the veterans who had vehicles in the show and presented them with the patriotic hats.
A wooden body on a vehicle chassis
nice paint job
Orange and silver car with a "Lil' punkin'" trailer to match.
Three of Silver City's finest - from left Patrolman Andrew Little, Cpl Anthony Flores and Patrolman Paul Montoya.
I like Thunderbirds.
1932 Ford Roadster
1934 Plymouth Coupe
1929 Ford Roadster
An early Mustang
A Shelby Cobra
On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, the Copper Cruizers Car Club had its annual car show. Clara Bustillos, one of the organizers said they didn't know until about six weeks ago that they were going to be allowed to have a show in Gough Park this year, after not having one last year. They scrambled and got it together. She said they emailed prior participants in the show and had 92 entries, with the largest group coming from Texas U-Turn in El Paso, which brought 10 cars to the show.
The cars lined the streets around Gough Park, and plenty of visitors were coming to see the cars this year.