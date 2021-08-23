Copper Cruizers car show 2021

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 Copper Cruizers car show 2021 Ladies Choice - a beautiful Thunderbird https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1618.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 side view of the Thunderbird https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1619.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 The organizers and board member of the Copper Cruizers recognized all the veterans who had vehicles in the show and presented them with the patriotic hats. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1631.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1632_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 A wooden body on a vehicle chassis https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1633_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1634_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 nice paint job https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1635_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1636_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 Orange and silver car with a "Lil' punkin'" trailer to match. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1637_2.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1638.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1639.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 Three of Silver City's finest - from left Patrolman Andrew Little, Cpl Anthony Flores and Patrolman Paul Montoya. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1641.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1642.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1644.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 I like Thunderbirds. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1645.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 1932 Ford Roadster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1647.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1649.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1650.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1651.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1652.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1654.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 1934 Plymouth Coupe https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1655.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 1929 Ford Roadster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1658.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 An early Mustang https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1660.jpg

Copper Cruizers car show 2021 A Shelby Cobra https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Copper-Cruizers-car-show-2021/IMG_1661.jpg

On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, the Copper Cruizers Car Club had its annual car show. Clara Bustillos, one of the organizers said they didn't know until about six weeks ago that they were going to be allowed to have a show in Gough Park this year, after not having one last year. They scrambled and got it together. She said they emailed prior participants in the show and had 92 entries, with the largest group coming from Texas U-Turn in El Paso, which brought 10 cars to the show.

The cars lined the streets around Gough Park, and plenty of visitors were coming to see the cars this year.