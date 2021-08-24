Steve Chavira named executive director to Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance

Editor's Note: Also find appended an article on what the GCWEDA is.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Steve Chavira, who has served as the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce director for a bit more than 1½ years, will continue to serve the community as the newly named Grant County Workforce and Economic Development (GCWEDA) Alliance executive director.

He told the Beat that the Workforce EDA, as he calls it, will serve as a normal economic development organization to attract new businesses to the area.

"We are focusing first on the workforce," Chavira said. "We want to help local people get the education and certifications they need so new businesses have people to hire. We will look for people to fit industries. If a certification will help them get better jobs, we will help them get into the necessary programs. We will be working with Western New Mexico University and the schools to set up needed certifications."

When asked where his office would be located, he replied: "In the same conference center (Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center) building as the chamber. I'll be switching sides. Instead of sharing a wall with Corre Caminos, I'll be sharing a wall with Ace Hardware."

Chavira said: "The job's going to be fun. I'm helping build it from the ground up, getting the bones of the organization and job going. I am working along with Eric Gibson of Better City, which has been working with and has a contract with the town of Silver City."

He said a workforce innovation group continues to meet, under the charge of the state Workforce Solutions Division, "as we started to put more focus on the workforce and economic development."

The community received an Economic Development Administration grant for $500,000 for three years, and with partnerships and matching funds, it totals $626,000. The partnership includes Western New Mexico University, the Chamber of Commerce and Grant County.

"At the chamber, I've been doing business retention and expansion, but this new role as the Workforce EDA executive director is a result of all of those conversations," Chavira said. "It's not going to be like the former economic development organizations. We are starting with a more synergistic approach. Ultimately, the organization has to be sustainable. We're starting over from the beginning. If we need certifications, we need to make them available."

He said the alliance is going to be trying to entice people back to work and to qualify them for higher paying jobs. "When businesses come in with those higher paying jobs, we will have the hard and soft skills certificates ready to go, so we can offer a range of organizations and businesses that can hire those who have the certifications."

Chavira noted that change doesn't happen until the pain on the other end of the chain is not as bad as the pain on this end. "If some are not willing to go to work, maybe the better skills, better pay and better offerings for people will bring them into the workforce. We have to change the mindset of people toward their wanting or not wanting to go to work."

"We have a lot of partnerships in the community, as well as with the local Workforce Connections and the state Workforce Solutions," Chavira said.

He talked about the Co.Starters program, which has been happening locally every quarter for almost two years. "It has excited people. It happens over time. Not everyone is right for college. The trades are more important, especially here locally. We have to find work opportunities for everyone. To some people, going to work may be for the money; for others it might be the benefits."

What is the GCWEDA?

Laura Phelps, chair of the Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance (GCWEDA), said: "I have been involved in the alliance since early on, because I believe this group can made a lasting, positive difference in Grant County. We have a powerful team, made stronger now that Steve (Chavira) is our director."

The board of directors of the organization consists of 13 voting members, with representation from Grant County, the town of Silver City, the Mining District, Western New Mexico University, Silver Consolidated Schools and one each from the following industry sectors: finance, healthcare, tourism, natural resources, manufacturing, ranching/agriculture, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

The officers, other than Phelps who serves as chair, are the vacant position of vice-chair formerly filled by former Silver Consolidated Schools Associate Superintendent Curtis Clough, secretary Priscilla Lucero of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, Treasurer Vladimir Gnilozubov – Edward Jones financial advisor, and Pro-Tem Board Member Bernadette Smyth, Grant County Community Foundation director.

Phelps said her goals for the organization are to build a sustainable organization that strengthens workforce and economic development across all of Grant County. "We are here to support communities from Cliff to Hurley to Mimbres and everything in between."

Although progress slowed a bit during the pandemic, she said they went into addressing short-term needs and continued to meet virtually throughout 2020.

She noted that a number of key people played a role in getting the grant, including Lucero of the COG, and former Grant Planning and Community Development Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch and former Grant County Manager Charlene Webb, Curtis Clough, and economic development consultant Eric Gibson from Better City, which has a contract with the town of Silver City to provide economic development programs. Phelps said Silver City continues to provide funding that allows Better City to help with the endeavor.

"What began as a collaborative effort to improve the local economy [as the Community Dialogue], has taken root to remain collaborative. Our members… believe in Grant County and want to be part of the solution," Phelps continued.

She echoed what Chavira had said about a dual mandate of workforce development and economic development. "For workforce development, we have identified eight workforce pathways that reflect opportunities geared to meet the needs in our region. The other half, economic development, is why our board encompasses representatives from key industry sections. Steve will get to work on both aspects in his new role."

Although the group lost Clough, who promoted skilled trades programs in the schools, Phelps said she is optimistic that the programs will continue to grow in Grant County.

She said GCWEDA looks to advance all aspects of the workforce pipeline from middle and high school to college and non-traditional programs. "We know our community is diverse and is facing changing marketplace demands never seen before. I see us remaining openminded as we look for solutions tailored to our local needs."

To close her comments, Phelps said: "Grant County has a way of rising to the top despite challenges, and this is no exception. If there were easy answers to workforce and economic development needs, someone would have already done it. But something else I love about Grant County—we don't give up just because something isn't easy. We're going to move forward, and I think we'll all be surprised by what we accomplish."

The gvweda.org website has some information about the beginnings of the organization, with contact to Eric Gibson of Better City.

As an interim name of the organization, Community Workforce Alliance (CWA), members created a set of goals to shape and measure the approach.

Attached below is a PDF of the Keys to Success as determined during the CWA phase. They are still relevant today.