Council hears new rec center possible by 2023

By Roger Lanse

A notice-of-intent ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of gross receipts tax bonds in the amount of $8,500,000 for the construction of a new recreational center was approved by council. Town Manager Alex Brown told council this is the first step in selling bonds to finance the project. He said: "I feel very comfortable on this bond ordinance."

As to the location of the new Rec Center, Brown stated it looks like it might be a parcel of land at the corner of 32nd and Silver streets. The potential 29,000 square-foot building would house basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, multi-use rooms, a walking track, restrooms, and offices. No aquatic center is anticipated under this proposal due to cost, Brown said. Final design is estimated to be finished by the spring 2022. Allowing a year for construction, by the beginning of 2023, Brown said, "it should be ready and good to go."

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano gave a shout-out to the Silver City Police Department as she has noticed more motorists being pulled over for what she imagines were traffic stops. She appreciates that people are being told they are "driving terribly" because "there's some seriously bad drivers in this town."

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. had several comments ranging from Grant Country's role in Afghanistan, to God, to the 10 Commandments, to not "playing on both sides of the fence," to protecting our freedoms, to our current leadership in Washington, D.C. and Santa Fe, to abortion, to the vaccine and face masks, and to prayer. He concluded by saying, "We need to stop what we're doing and be more humane to each other."

Ray also recounted that on Saturday night around 3 a.m. his dogs "went berserk." In the morning he went out and discovered a mountain lion kill 50 yards from his house. He encouraged people to be careful.

Patricia Cano came before council to ask them to consider, in the future, the existing community when constructing a homeless shelter. She stated the community around the new homeless shelter in the area east of Highway 90, but past Brewer Hill, has changed drastically and the residents no longer feel safe there. She said her property has been broken into many times.

Carol Ann Fugagli, Educational Director of the Upper Gila Watershed Alliance, gave a short report regarding the Climathon, which focused on composting, and was held the end of July. She stated New Mexico is in for extreme weather conditions due to climate change according to a recent inter-governmental report.

Jamie Embick, of the Community Development Department, stated Ordinance 1305 amends and updates certain sections of the Town' municipal code regarding historic overlay districts, shipping containers in historic districts, and restoration of historic buildings. The amendment was approved. Embick stated: "Our goal with this (ordinance) is not to punish people that have them (shipping containers). It's just to adapt the code to a use that didn't exist when it was written. And, so, we're more than willing to work with people that have them." The ordinance was approved by council.

To comply with the recent amendments by the state to the Liquor Control Act, James Reynolds, Town Attorney, stated Ordinance 1304 would bring the town's ordinances regarding alcoholic beverages in line with the new state definitions and rules. Council approved the ordinance 3-1, with Councilor Ray voting nay. Ray told the Beat he voted nay because one section of the new ordinance would prohibit drinking a beer at the Catholic Cemetery which is a cultural tradition with him and many others. Those people don't leave a mess, Ray said. "There are just too many restrictions on people."

A notice-of-intent ordinance involving amendments to the Municipal Code's "Retail and Service" and "Manufacturing and Production" categories was approved by council. The ordinance would provide for zoning and regulation of cannabis establishments in compliance with New Mexico's Cannabis Regulation Act of 2021.

A resolution allowing the town to refuse to accept any building permits, land use or business registration applications, or requests for community solar facilities or projects, until such time as the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission enacts rules to implement Senate Bill 84, the Community Solar Act, was approved by the council.

Donna J. Sebastian was appointed to the Cemetery Board.