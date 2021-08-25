SW Regional Museum of Art held its first fundraiser 082121

Photos Courtesy of Tom Maxfeldt

Participants in the first fundraiser include Cynthia Bettison, Bart Roselli, and Claude Smith III

Deborah Hutchings chats with a friend. Ted Presler is hiding in the back

Kathy and Jay Garard with Mike Dowd

One of the founders of the museum idea, Victoria Chick, in front of the donation table.

The Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center is an ambitious project for cultural enhancement and for economic benefit to the Grant County area. The old Silver City Post Office is the location desired for the museum by the SWRMA Board of Directors because of its history and location. Funds are being raised for its purchase.

The first fundraiser for the Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center on August 21 was a successful mix of socializing, visualizing, and donating toward enhancing the reputation of Silver City as one of the strongest cultural locations in New Mexico. Drawings by Christopher Saxman were on display to help guests visualize the Museum and its growth potential in three stages. Also displayed was a computer-generated painting by illustrator Jeff Haynie of an interior aspect of the new gallery wing, a part of stage three, that used color and perspective to simulate a museum experience.

The next fundraiser, BBQ and BLUEGRASS, will be held October 30, at $100.00 per person. Email vcart@hotmail.com with your mailing address to receive an invitation, or more information.