Massive CPAP/BIPAP/Ventilator Recall

Information collected and written by: Aolani Lozano Ortiz & Ryan Young

After a number of lawsuits and injuries reported, Phillips Respironics has issued a massive "voluntary recall" on millions of C-PAP, BiPap and other mechanical ventilators. According to several studies the foam that is used to reduce the sound of vibrations from the motor begins to break down over time when the machine heats up. Per Phillips, extreme operating temperatures and ozone cleaning methods may increase the breakdown of the foam. The foam (pe-pur foam) inside the device breaks down into small particulates which are then inhaled or swallowed and can result in a potentially life-threatening illness or injury.

Currently over four million patients are estimated to be affected by this recall. Patients may experience symptoms such as nausea, headaches, skin and eye irritation, difficulty breathing and sleeping. This issue has been linked to serious and possibly fatal diagnosis such as pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, liver and colon cancer, and asthma etc. The recall includes machines that were manufactured as early as 2007. The severity of this situation is as such, that the FDA had classified it as a Class 1 recall, which is defined as a problem that "can result in serious injury, which can be life-threatening, cause permanent impairment and require medical intervention to prevent permanent damage."

Many patients are having to face a hard and confusing choice right now. "It's so hard to decide what to do next. Do we keep using the CPAP because he needs this to keep him breathing at night and possibly let him breath in toxins, or send it back and wait while he struggles to breathe every night", says the wife of a C-PAP owner. Phillips Respironics isn't giving much clear direction for many of these questions. Lawsuits again Philips claim the CPAP manufacturer knew of "serous" health risks "long" before the recall. A Philips spokesman stated that the company plans to replace or repair all of the affected devices at no cost to the consumers, producing roughly 55,000 "repair kits". Sadly this statement came on the heels of another Class 1 recall against Philips hospital ventilators, after the discovery of dangerous oxygen fluctuations. Unfortunately, repair kits and replacement parts will not guarantee a sanitary result. The particulates may still be present in other parts of a machine and still pose a great risk to compromised patients.

"A CPAP patient is already struggling to breathe normally. Pumping contaminated air into their lungs while they are asleep is a recipe for disaster," says one Airway specialist. Per at least two class action lawsuits Philips knew about the serious risks long before the recall. Philips Respironics is expecting to complete their "replace or repair" program a year after receiving approval (which is still pending FDA acknowledgement). "To recall a product that people rely on to live… without a replacement device provided is completely reckless," said Dena Young, one of the attorneys representing nearly 2000 Philips customers in lawsuits against the company. Dr. Ramen Malhotra, the president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said his university's sleep center treats more the 10,000 patients with sleep apnea who were affected by this recall. "We've never experienced anything like this in my medical career, with this many machines," Malhotra said.

The recall at this time targets Philips products dating as far back as 2007 and includes a variety of ventilators, CPAP and BIPAP machines. In the United States patients are being instructed to contact their doctors first and "weigh the risks vs. the benefits" of continuing to use a possibly faulty breathing apparatus. However, our neighbors in Canada are advising to do the opposite, suggesting that the risk is too high and to immediately stop using the device and consult with a doctor about alternatives. This startling deficiency in equipment safety comes at the same time that the FDA has recently approved a new biomimetic oral appliance that has been proven to reduce and even eliminate many sleep-disordered breathing issues including mild to moderate versions of Sleep Apnea.

The oral appliances, (referred to as an MMRNA devices) are generally preferred by many patients who struggle to use a CPAP as they are small, quiet, and have a treatment duration of 18-24 months rather than use over a lifetime. Unfortunately, the device is still very new, and a lack of communication has left patients ignorant of the alternatives. Many patients are expressing frustration when it comes to a that lack of communication and support. Dr. Malhotra said his patients face a myriad of obstacles in obtaining CPAP devices, ranging from difficulties in getting insurance to cover costs to supply constraints. Patients are voicing their frustrations about not being notified about any of the risks or any other options. Many are terrified to try to sleep without their devices, "I don't want to die in my sleep. I have children, a husband, a life. I need this piece of equipment." Says Terri Domingo, a CPAP user who only found out about this issue second hand from a co-worker.

If you or someone you know is being affected by this recall or is interested in possible alternatives there are some avenues to consider. "Seek answers", says Dr. Kaiyra Salcido of Airway Institute in Silver City NM. "If this is a problem you are facing, you are not alone. Contact your primary care provider, your local sleep specialist or even your local airway dentist! This is a serious and possibly fatal condition, but there are local options. Patients need to know they have experts they can turn to, they deserve answers, and real help."

Sources for this information include interviews with Dr. Kaiyra Salcido, Airway Institute, Silver City NM 88061.

