Massive CPAP/BIPAP/Ventilator Recall

Front Page News

Information collected and written by: Aolani Lozano Ortiz & Ryan Young

CPAP RecallAfter a number of lawsuits and injuries reported, Phillips Respironics has issued a massive "voluntary recall" on millions of C-PAP, BiPap and other mechanical ventilators. According to several studies the foam that is used to reduce the sound of vibrations from the motor begins to break down over time when the machine heats up. Per Phillips, extreme operating temperatures and ozone cleaning methods may increase the breakdown of the foam. The foam (pe-pur foam) inside the device breaks down into small particulates which are then inhaled or swallowed and can result in a potentially life-threatening illness or injury.

Currently over four million patients are estimated to be affected by this recall. Patients may experience symptoms such as nausea, headaches, skin and eye irritation, difficulty breathing and sleeping. This issue has been linked to serious and possibly fatal diagnosis such as pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, liver and colon cancer, and asthma etc. The recall includes machines that were manufactured as early as 2007. The severity of this situation is as such, that the FDA had classified it as a Class 1 recall, which is defined as a problem that "can result in serious injury, which can be life-threatening, cause permanent impairment and require medical intervention to prevent permanent damage."

Many patients are having to face a hard and confusing choice right now. "It's so hard to decide what to do next. Do we keep using the CPAP because he needs this to keep him breathing at night and possibly let him breath in toxins, or send it back and wait while he struggles to breathe every night", says the wife of a C-PAP owner. Phillips Respironics isn't giving much clear direction for many of these questions. Lawsuits again Philips claim the CPAP manufacturer knew of "serous" health risks "long" before the recall. A Philips spokesman stated that the company plans to replace or repair all of the affected devices at no cost to the consumers, producing roughly 55,000 "repair kits".  Sadly this statement came on the heels of another Class 1 recall against Philips hospital ventilators, after the discovery of dangerous oxygen fluctuations. Unfortunately, repair kits and replacement parts will not guarantee a sanitary result. The particulates may still be present in other parts of a machine and still pose a great risk to compromised patients.

"A CPAP patient is already struggling to breathe normally. Pumping contaminated air into their lungs while they are asleep is a recipe for disaster," says one Airway specialist. Per at least two class action lawsuits Philips knew about the serious risks long before the recall. Philips Respironics is expecting to complete their "replace or repair" program a year after receiving approval (which is still pending FDA acknowledgement). "To recall a product that people rely on to live… without a replacement device provided is completely reckless," said Dena Young, one of the attorneys representing nearly 2000 Philips customers in lawsuits against the company. Dr. Ramen Malhotra, the president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said his university's sleep center treats more the 10,000 patients with sleep apnea who were affected by this recall. "We've never experienced anything like this in my medical career, with this many machines," Malhotra said.

The recall at this time targets Philips products dating as far back as 2007 and includes a variety of ventilators, CPAP and BIPAP machines. In the United States patients are being instructed to contact their doctors first and "weigh the risks vs. the benefits" of continuing to use a possibly faulty breathing apparatus. However, our neighbors in Canada are advising to do the opposite, suggesting that the risk is too high and to immediately stop using the device and consult with a doctor about alternatives. This startling deficiency in equipment safety comes at the same time that the FDA has recently approved a new biomimetic oral appliance that has been proven to reduce and even eliminate many sleep-disordered breathing issues including mild to moderate versions of Sleep Apnea.

The oral appliances, (referred to as an MMRNA devices) are generally preferred by many patients who struggle to use a CPAP as they are small, quiet, and have a treatment duration of 18-24 months rather than use over a lifetime. Unfortunately, the device is still very new, and a lack of communication has left patients ignorant of the alternatives. Many patients are expressing frustration when it comes to a that lack of communication and support. Dr. Malhotra said his patients face a myriad of obstacles in obtaining CPAP devices, ranging from difficulties in getting insurance to cover costs to supply constraints. Patients are voicing their frustrations about not being notified about any of the risks or any other options. Many are terrified to try to sleep without their devices, "I don't want to die in my sleep. I have children, a husband, a life. I need this piece of equipment." Says Terri Domingo, a CPAP user who only found out about this issue second hand from a co-worker.

If you or someone you know is being affected by this recall or is interested in possible alternatives there are some avenues to consider. "Seek answers", says Dr. Kaiyra Salcido of Airway Institute in Silver City NM. "If this is a problem you are facing, you are not alone. Contact your primary care provider, your local sleep specialist or even your local airway dentist! This is a serious and possibly fatal condition, but there are local options. Patients need to know they have experts they can turn to, they deserve answers, and real help."

Sources for this information include interviews with Dr. Kaiyra Salcido, Airway Institute, Silver City NM 88061.

Bibliography

 

Article title

Steinberg Law Firm P.C.

URL

http://www.philipscpap-lawsuit.com/

Website title

Philips CPAP Lawsuit | Steinberg Law Firm P.C.

Date accessed

August 26, 2021
 

Article title

Advisory - Philips Respironics recalls several models of CPAP and BiLevel PAP machines and mechanical ventilators

URL

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/advisory-philips-respironics-recalls-several-193000897.html

Website title

Yahoo! Finance

Date accessed

August 26, 2021
 

Article title

Notice for Sleep Apnea Patients Using Philips Respironics CPAP/BiPAP Products

URL

https://www.ssmhealth.com/newsroom/2021/6/philips-respironics-cpap-bipap-recall

Website title

SSM Health

Date accessed

August 26, 2021
 

Article title

FDA dishes out Class I label to Philips' recall of faulty CPAP machines and other ventilators

URL

https://www.fiercebiotech.com/medtech/fda-dishes-out-class-i-label-to-
philips-recall-faulty-cpap-machines-and-other-ventilators

Website title

FierceBiotech

Date accessed

August 26, 2021

Date published

July 23, 2021
 

Article title

Sleep Apnea Patients Scrambling for Alternatives After CPAP Device Recall

URL

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/sleep-apnea-patients-scrambling
-for-alternatives-after-cpap-device-recall/2778004/

Website title

NBC4 Washington

Date accessed

August 26, 2021

Date published

August 20, 2021
Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top