Grant County Commission met in special session 082421

Bruce Ashburn of PNM, second from right, presents a rebate check to District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce, left, with Commissioners Alicia Edwards, second from left, Billy Billings, third from left and Javier "Harvey" Salas at right looking on.

[Editor's Note: This is likely part 1 of a multi-part series of articles on the meeting on Aug. 24, 2021]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Bruce Ashburn of PNM presented a substantial rebate check to Grant County at the special meeting on Aug. 24, 2021. He started his presentation with a story. "Once the pandemic started, when I wanted to go to the bank, I had to make an appointment. One day I was sitting and talking to the bank manager, when someone knocked on the door. I never thought things would get to the point when I would see a bank manager get up and run to the door to open it for someone with a mask on," he said, ending with a hearty laugh.

His presentation featured a rebate for the extensive light retrofits the county did last year. "You are saving 710 kilowatts a year, which will bring you a savings of about $10 million over 10 years."

Ashburn presented a check for $35,844.55 to the commissioners.

He said he also wanted to inform the commissioners that infrastructure teams will be inspecting lines in Grant County. "They will be wearing badges and carrying letters saying that PNM is doing the work. Ask for their IDs before you allow them on your property," he warned. "Scams are so prevalent nowadays that it's important for you to make sure that they are who they say they are when you give them permission to go onto your property."

Randy Villa, General Services director, who has also been serving as interim county manager before the hiring of the new county manager Tim Zamora, said he wanted to give credit to the maintenance department, which did a lot of the retrofitting of the lights in the county facilities. "This was paid for with GO (general obligation) bond funding. Thanks to Jason Lockett and Mason, our electrician, who did a lot of the retrofitting."

With no public input, commissioners went into the next presentation.

Eric Gibson and Jason Godfrey of Better City updated the commissioners on what the consultants have been working toward and working on. "The town of Silver City has a contract with Better City. The city manager, Alex Brown, has been very generous in allowing us to also work with the county and other municipalities. We are announcing the establishment of the Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance. We have a new executive director. I will introduce someone you already know well, Steve Chavira, who was chosen for the position."

"Yes, you do know me," Chavira said. He most recently served as the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commers executive officer and manager of the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.

"I am honored to be standing here in this new role," he said. "I was in the chamber job for maybe two months when we were ordered to shut the conference center down. In some ways, it was unfortunate and in other ways, it was fortunate that Covid hit. It caused us to look inward to discover what is necessary as you plan an economic recovery in a community. A lot of that has to do with shoring up the workforce and with shoring up the businesses that are there, as well as building confidence in the community among the leaders. When the opportunity came to apply for this job, I jumped right on it. I'm excited about what we can do, what we are going to do and with the conversations I have already been having. We are working with the town, the county, Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley. We are in a strong position to bring about a strong economic recovery. It's not going to happen just because I'm here. It's going to happen because we're all working together. It's a great opportunity before us."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce gave his congratulations. "I'm happy you were chosen. I have no doubt that you will do an excellent job, working with the county manager and the commissioners to get the county headed in the right direction."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also congratulated Chavira. "The first thing I thought of is who will run the conference center."

Chavira said he hired Romeo Cruz last year as "my No. 1. He's got a lot of muscle. He's got a lot of brains. He's very adept at what he's doing. He is interim director of the chamber and conference center. I'm hopeful and confident he will be promoted to the position, as he has a very strong organizational mind for the way the conference center is run, and he has strong relationships with the people who are actively using the conference center. I think moving forward the conference center will continue to be in good hands and be the money-maker we all expect it to be."

Gibson came back to the podium. "Our intent is to develop capacity locally. We want to develop capacity in the governments and the organizations locally to be self-sustaining. That is the intent for the funding. It provides funding not only for the Economic Development Alliance, but also for the chamber of commerce and Western New Mexico University. I also wanted to update you on other projects we're working on the county level. Fort Bayard is the first one. We helped Santa Clara secure a 99-year lease with the state. We're still working to get the Forest Service as a tenant, and we continue to work with Santa Clara to get the fort to be a great little attraction for the community. Next is outdoor recreation. One of the grants is being led by Southwest New Mexico ACT (arts, culture and tourism) to create a connection between Penny Park and the Continental Divide Trail. Charmeine Wait (of Silver City MainStreet Project) is also working on trails involving the Big Ditch. Co.Starters is another organization. It is a train-the-trainer model. It uses experienced entrepreneurs in the community to train new entrepreneurs. It was initially under a USDA Be Ready grant and it has been extended through a non-competitive fund under the COG (Council of Governments.) Co.Starters has been very successful. They just had six graduates and the groups are conducted on a quarterly basis. We just met with some folks from Western this morning who are wanting to help continue the work by helping the graduates get business plans done, learn how to access capital, and how to identify a building, if that's what they want to do. There's a lot of momentum. The last piece is downtown revitalization, not only in Silver City but in the other communities. We're going to be meeting today with several mayors discussing economic development and ways for the municipalities to develop and grow. Alex (Brown, Silver City manager), as I said before, has been very generous and wants to help the Mining District communities with their economic development. We will be going with Steve and with the chair of the Grant County WEDA (Workforce and Economic Development Alliance) group in meeting with the mayors and discussing their priorities and projects they are working toward."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked who the chair of the board was. Gibson replied: "Laura Phelps (of Freeport-McMoRan)."

"I have one more item I want to discuss with you," Gibson said. "I have spoken to each of you individually about an economic development boot camp for elected officials. It's a one-to-two-day event paid for under our contract. It would help you and allow you to learn the basics of economic development to be held over the next several months."

Ponce said he didn't know if everyone would be interested in it, "but I can tell you that next month is going to be incredibly busy. Please get with our county manager and come up with some dates."

Gibson said they were flexible.

Billings said he had a lot of questions, so he believes a boot camp would be totally welcome.

