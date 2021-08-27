Letter to Community from Tour of Gila race director

Front Page News

I am announcing the cancellation of this year's Tour of the Gila, scheduled for September 29- October 3.

I am saddened and emotional about making this decision, but I know it is the right decision. The health and welfare of our participants and community is paramount. With the rise in COVID and our area being ranked at the highest transmission rate, it would not be wise to continue.

I have lived in Silver City, Grant County New Mexico for 46 years. I met my wife here. We raised 2 kids here. I ran a successful business here. My wife and I are now both retired and we plan on remaining here. I am so proud to call this community my home.

I share this because the Tour of the Gila is a community event. Our community has supported the Tour of the Gila for the past 34 years. I know for our event to be successful we need community support and community input.

With the serious rise in cases again, the decision I made about cancelling is really a community decision. In early August, when the Delta Variant started infecting parts of our country, I reached out to our medical and health care community and asked for assistance. At that time Grant County was doing well. Our positivity rate and the case per 100,000 were low and we were ranked by the state of New Mexico as low transmission status. However, things have changed in the past few weeks. Infection rates are increasing throughout New Mexico and in Grant County. Our county is now ranked at the highest transmission status.

I really thought the pandemic would have been in our rear-view mirror by now, but unfortunately not so. I am very saddened about this.

The medical and health care community have been honest and transparent with me. I appreciate that. They have been instrumental in providing me with the knowledge needed to make this decision.

We, as a community, are going forward. I am now focused on the 2022 Tour of the Gila. Our race dates will be April 27 – May 1, 2022.

Wherever you are, please support your medical and health care professionals. Their leadership will get us all to a better place. We sincerely hope that you will appreciate our careful decision to cancel this event due to the changing situation with COVID.

Sincerely,
Jack Brennan
Tour of the Gila Race Director

