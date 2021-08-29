Grant County Commission discusses ICIP at special meeting 082421, part 2

The rest of the agenda also received attention

[Editor's Note: This second article completes the report from the Grant County Commission special meeting of Aug. 24, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

When the agenda item on the ICIP (Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan) came up on the Aug. 24, 2021, Grant County Commission special meeting agenda, a motion was made and seconded to approve the ICIP for the purpose of discussion.

County Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup pointed out the ICIP list in the commissioners' packets. "The goal today is to prioritize the items on the list. We added a few due to the public input at the hearings a week or so ago."

The list includes 34 projects, plus the amount funded to date, the amount requested for fiscal years 2023, 2023 2025, 2026 and 2027, along with the total project cost, the amount not yet funded and where it could be phased or not.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if any of the projects could be accomplished with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Shoup mentioned the Grant County water storage project, to store treated effluent from the Bayard Wastewater Treatment Plant is partially funded and could likely use ARPA funding. Also, the Silver Acres sewer project and the Tyrone wastewater improvements would also likely be eligible for ARPA funding.

To questions about the county water storage project, she explained that the plan is to reroute the water from the Bayard treatment plant to the Fort Bayard area, where it could be used to recharge the aquifer. "It's in the vicinity of Twin Sisters Creek and the water would be pumped into marshes. We could also potentially use AWSA (Arizona Water Settlements Act) funding."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if it would create a lake, to which Shoup replied it would.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said the potential lake had been controversial when then Commissioner Gabriel Ramos promoted it, and it had become known in a less than complimentary way as Ramos Lake.

Shoup said as she understood it, Bayard was not on board with the project at the time.

Ponce said he has regular conversations with the Mining District mayors and "I don't think Bayard is now opposed. I think it needs to be done intelligently. I'm not going to speak on behalf of the mayors, but I will mention it at my next meeting with them."

Salas pointed out that the water comes out of the plant as clean water and could be pumped to the area.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked for a memory refresh on the ICIP. "We want the top five for capital outlay requests and the top 10 for other governmental agencies, including the governor?"

Shoup confirmed it. "I have had discussions with Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director). We hope we can leverage ARPA and capital outlay funds for the biggest bang for our buck. I would like to know your priorities. I haven't had the conversation with Priscilla on how the leverage would work."

Edwards said she believes that one of Lucero's priorities is the Tyrone wastewater improvements. "There are a number of other projects connected to Little Walnut that the town of Silver City and the county are each putting money into."

Shoup said tourism funding is also coming down as the projects on Little Walnut are a priority because they lead to the Continental Divide Trail.

Ponce said he knows the county also has money for the Arenas Valley and North Hurley road improvements. "My confusion is that some are more likely to be funded through Colonias. But I think the fleet replacement is more likely to come through capital outlay."

Shoup pointed out that it is a good idea to keep the Arenas Valley and North Hurley road improvements on the list, even if they are at the bottom, "so we can get other funding for them."

Edwards suggested a potential prioritization, with the three top ones being the Little Walnut projects, the Tyrone wastewater improvements and the Silver Acres sewer extension design and plan.

Shoup suggested the Truck Bypass road improvements be taken out of the top 10 because there is likely Department of Transportation funding for that project.

She asked if the top five should be Little Walnut, Tyrone wastewater, Silver Acres sewer design and plan, the county fleet replacement and the Bataan Memorial Park pavilion improvements.

Ponce said he would love to see the Bataan pavilion as part of the top five. "We got money for the trails there. I don't want the pavilion to be an eyesore. What I'm having trouble with is asking the legislature and the governor for funding that we might be able to get elsewhere. I know we got $750,000 for drainage and ADA improvements at Bataan Park."

Salas said he wants the Bataan Memorial replacement to complement plans at Fort Bayard. "They are also part of the economic development that we need to continue to focus on."

Edwards asked if the fleet replacement includes vehicles for the Sheriff's Department, because it costs about $75,000 for a fully equipped law enforcement vehicle. "We do need to keep the Bataan phasing continuing."

Salas asked what happens to the older sheriff's vehicles.

County Manager Tim Zamora said the county would not get rid of the vehicles. "Some will be refurbished. We're also working on a county plan to refurbish the fleet in a continuing replacement program. We can use some of the vehicles within the county agencies. As long as we have fleet maintenance at the county level, we can keep them going. Most of the new vehicles in fleet replacement will go to the sheriff's department, because they put a lot of miles on them."

Salas asked of some of the older equipment could be reused.

Zamora said some of the newer equipment could be used, but "I would expect that the sheriff's vehicles should be replaced every two to four years. We can use some of them in the county or auction off the older ones."

Ponce said up-to-date radios could be put into newer vehicles. "I have a lot of questions on the top 5 on the ICIP list. When we discuss the ARPA funding, are we going to talk about the top 10 as what we will put ARPA funding toward? If it's in the top 3 or 5, will we not even talk about ARPA funding for them?"

No one replied.

Shoup noted that the request for the Tyrone wastewater improvements is for $423,000 for design and plan, but construction is estimated to cost about $4.3 million.

Edwards suggested asking for capital outlay for the design and use ARPA funding to pay back the costs the Tyrone Homeowners' Association has had to pay to ship wastewater to the Silver City treatment plant. "What we need is a list of what can be paid with capital outlay, what with ARPA, or with Colonias, etc."

Billings suggested waiting until Lucero could attend a meeting. "She will be able to explain that funding puzzle."

Shoup said she is required to have the resolution by the Sept. 7 work session to be approved on Sept. 9 so she can meet the Sept. 14 state deadline for submitting the ICIP.

Ponce had a question about the $1 million request each of the fiscal years for Fort Bayard economic development.

"That project was already in there," Shoup said. "The village of Santa Clara is working on it, and we want to support the work."

Salas asked when the ARPA money could be expended.

Randy Hernandez, chief procurement officer, replied: "Now. We already have half the funding, so $2.6 million is available. We have already allocated about $1 million to get the childcare facility up and running again. The ARPA funding can also be used as a non-federal match for other funding."

With more questions coming, Zamora suggested a work session should be set to prioritize the top 5 and the top 10. He suggested it be discussed at the Sept. 7 work session, and then a special meeting held immediately after the work session to approve the list.

Shoup said she would try to meet with Lucero prior to that meeting. "Some of the project I know have multiple funding potentials."

Billings said he would like to see Lucero at the work session on Sept. 7. "She has the mind to explain the puzzle for us."

Ponce asked when the county could next apply for CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding.

"After we complete our current CDBG project at Bataan," Shoup said. "So, we can apply for new CDBG funding next fall 2022."

Ponce said he would prefer to have the Sept. 7 meeting be a special meeting to prioritize the ICIP projects. "We could then have a combined work and regular meeting on Sept. 9."

Salas said his brother would be having a difficult surgery but he could try to be in the meeting telephonically.

A previously set special meeting for Sept 14, 2021, to talk about ARPA funding was canceled.

Billings asked if Lucero could not make the Sept 7 meeting if the county could come up with an alternative plan. "We need her here."

Shoup said she had been keeping a spreadsheet for potential ARPA projects.

"My biggest thing for ARPA is to help El Refugio [a domestic violence shelter for women and children]," Ponce said. "We somehow have to address the mental health piece. I have a meeting with them on Wednesday."

Edwards encouraged Shoup to continue with the ARPA spreadsheet. "Our toughest job will be to prioritize ARPA projects not tied to the ICIP."

Billings said the $5.2 million from ARPA seemed like a "huge amount when we heard it. But we can spend it in no time. How many of these projects that we have are we going to be able to cover the inflation on the price estimates we have? I hope a 2X4 won't continue to cost $8 a piece."

He again said the funding of the projects on the list is a complicated puzzle. "Maybe Tim, Randy Hernandez and the two Priscillas can create the puzzle on how to fund these projects."

The motion was rescinded, and the commissioners approved tabling the ICIP to the Sept. 7 special meeting.

The next agenda item was approval of proposed marketing services.

Hernandez said the county Lodgers' Tax Advisory Committee had asked the county to extend the contract with Sunny 505 through the end of September. "We decided to release our own request for proposal for marketing, which includes publishing, advertising and the like to promote the county, its art, historical resources and recreational facilities. Our original contract was through Silver City's contract. We received two proposals. One was from Sunny 505 out of Albuquerque and the other was from [name unintelligible] Media LLC out of Santa Fe. The evaluation committee met. It included two members of the County Lodgers' Tax Committee, Manager Zamora and myself. Sunny 505 scored an average of 945 points and ? Media scored an average of 643. At this time, it is our recommendation that the award be made to Sunny 505. As Becky O'Connor of the committee said, most people don't come here to see the county. They come to see Silver City, and we hope they also go out to see the county."

Edwards said she had a conversation with Sabrina Pack of SkyWest Media about this and Pack said she missed the letter of intent deadline by weeks. "She said it was all her fault. She saw the email but didn't realize that it required a letter of intent to apply. She saw only the deadline for the application, so that is why she didn't submit a proposal."

After a motion and second were made, Ponce said during discussion: "I hope that our commissioners get with the county manager to let Sunny 505 know what our concerns are and try to get the best bang for our buck. I know some commissioners have their own ideas about marketing."

During commissioner reports, Edwards had none.

Salas said: "In preparing for next year, we have to be careful with our money. I realize the costs of things have gone up. I think eventually costs will come down. But sometimes, I think companies will take advantage of the higher prices."

Billings said he did not want to be partisan. "We had two administrations that pumped money into the economy. So far about $9 billion in money has been put into the economy. But we also have supply and demand. The dollar becomes worth less than it was. Some of the inflation has been caused by supply blockages. I don't think we'll go back to the former prices. We get more money, but it is worth less."

Ponce said some commissioners were going to talk to the schools about broadband, but he hasn't seen results. "We need to accomplish those conversations with the schools, so we can decide if we want to partner with WNM Communications for $1.7 million toward expanding broadband in the Mining District. I don't know where the Biden infrastructure plan has gone. That might be another piece of funding."

Edwards said she thinks the key thing is that the state has received a lot of money for broadband. "Is it going to us or the schools?"

Salas said he saw that it will be mandated for the schools, so "we don't spend our money on the schools' broadband."

Billings said although he supports private business, he's a bit skeptical about giving $1.2 million to $1.7 million to one company. "I have way too many questions."

Ponce said the hoped teaming with the schools on broadband would save the county money."

Edwards said the $1.7 million was 70 percent of the county's first ARPA payment.

Salas said he hated to say it "but I fear we may be headed back to hybrid learning, and I think working from home is a real possibility."

Zamora said he wanted to manage expectations. "We can get the top 5 and the top 10 in the ICIP and figure out what we can support with the ARPA funding. Unless someone has done a lot of research, I don't think we can address broadband."

Ponce also noted that the Maintenance Department has a list of a lot of projects that also need to be done.

Edwards said that Lucero could probably give the commissioners a list of what federal money is available for what.

"It's important not to throw this money down a rabbit hole," Billings said. "We spent $200,000 on the plat realignment and I've been told by realtors that it was a total waste of money. If I had known then what I know now, I would have asked a lot more questions. I would rather work on things that we know can help, like infrastructure."

Ponce said that was why he keeps "Jason's (Lockett, Facility Maintenance and Grounds superintendent) list in mind. We also need a discussion on Hurley sewer issues. We need to sit back. Do we feel such-and-such is a good project? Yes, but we also have infrastructure needs that we have to head off."

Salas said he almost forgot to report that he had a meeting with New Mexico District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas. "He is on board with assisting the whole county on how to improve things. He wants to know what his constituents feel is needed. He will hold a Sept. 9 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayard Community Center. We also invited [NM Sen. District 28] Siah Hemphill. We are looking hard at Fort Bayard. Outdoor recreation is a focal point to fund out of federal money. If Covid continues, there will be more demand for outdoor activities."

The meeting adjourned.