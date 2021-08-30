Two women battered by another over feeding a child

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 2:56 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to 204 W. San Vicente Street, in reference to a disturbance. According to an SCPD incident report, when the officer arrived, he found two women, the victims, yelling toward another woman, Tammy Hernandez, 42, of the address. The 39 and 27-year-old victims told the officer that Hernandez had become upset when one of the victims was feeding Hernandez' daughter, saying she didn't want her child to be fed. A verbal argument ensued and both victims were struck in the head by Hernandez, either before or after one of the victims threw a water cup filled with water at Hernandez.

The officer noticed a large laceration above the right ear of one of the victims, the report said, which was "bleeding heavily," with blood on her face, neck, and chest. The second victim sustained a laceration on her right ear, who, Hernandez stated to officers, was attempting to break up the altercation between Hernandez and the first, victim. According to statements in the report, the wounds were caused by the fists of Hernandez, although the victims stated they observed Hernandez holding an unknown item in her hand.

After officers spoke to all parties, Hernandez left the property.

The reporting officer filed charges against Hernandez for battery, according to the report. The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department was also contacted.