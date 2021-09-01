Silver City Museum begins renovations

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Museum has started renovations and development of some new exciting displays. Over a year ago the museum received funding from the New Mexico Humanities Council to get the foundational monies to begin with renovation and new exhibits. Members of the organization have spent time thinking about the exhibits and what to do next.

The centerpiece exhibit will feature "Silver City 101" and showcase the vast history of the town. The ongoing project for the next several years will fill the parlor. The initial exhibit "In The Works" will introduce the coming Silver City 101 exhibit. The museum will use this exhibit in part to obtain community input for later use in the main feature. The Silver City 101 exhibit will revolve among a wide range of subjects surrounding the area's fascinating history.

The dining room exhibit, Chihuahua Hill History, will feature an extensive oral history exploring the oldest neighborhood in town. Chihuahua Hill has a very interesting lineage and will create an exhibit well worth seeing. The small central room will have benches and local announcements for the community and museum. A timeline will show the evolution from the original Allman family that built the home to its present day. The Silver City Museum Society will have a display in the same area with a list of their donors. In the hallway an exhibit will show the process of how objects and documents come into the hands of the museum and how the museum cares for them. The second phase of the renovation upstairs includes paint, lighting, repairs, and display cases.

Bart Roselli, Museum Director said: "We are really grateful to have some volunteer labor for a lot of the painting and installation. Ralph Gordon, Hugh Epping, and Dave [no last name given] have all contributed. Cooper Electric has been doing the electrical and SkyWest Media is doing a video for the 'In The Works' display."

Although the museum obtained funding for the foundation of this project, it will seek more funding to complete it. The Town of Silver City and Silver City Museum Society have offered a tremendous amount of help, Roselli said, but additional fundraising will continue. The project will take approximately two years to complete and includes programs, publications, and websites to promote it.

The museum will remain open during the renovations and the display changes.