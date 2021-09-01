New Mexico officials close Interstate 10 due to Crash 090121

Motorists should avoid travel - Estimated closure 6 to 8 hours

LORDSBURG – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed I-10 at milepost 3 (Steins) due to a Commercial Motor Vehicle rollover.

Arizona Department of Transportation will be assisting and is currently closing I-10 eastbound and exiting all traffic onto State Route 191, just east of Benson. Traffic will be directed north towards Safford and onto US 70 to cross into New Mexico.

All eastbound oversized loads are requested to park until further notice.

What motorists should do:

Avoid travel from Arizona to New Mexico on Interstate 10. Motorists do not want to become stranded in an area without facilities, fuel, or accommodations.

Seek local accommodations as hotels/motels will quickly reach capacities.

Closures are indefinite and roadways will not be opened until deemed safe for travel.

The Departments are working together to reopen the roadway as soon as possible, estimated time of reopening is 6 to 8 hours.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this work. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

