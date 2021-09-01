Grant County Extension Agent Jessica Swapp-Massengill Named New Mexico 4-H Agent of the Year



The Outstanding 4-H Agent Award is designed to reward Extension Agents for their exceptional efforts in communicating with 4-H clubs and groups, conducting county events, engaging volunteer leaders, and providing educational opportunities for youth over their careers. To be eligible for nomination an agent must have served at least 3 years in a professional position with 4-H responsibilities.Jessica has a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Business from New Mexico State University and a Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communication from Texas A&M University. Jessica grew up on a cattle ranch in Luna, NM, and was very active in FFA and 4-H showing livestock. After graduation from graduate school, she began her career in the Agriculture industry working for Olam Spices and Vegetables in Las Cruces, NM as the Agriculture Supervisor. After several years working for Olam, she wanted to move closer to family. Jessica began her tenure in Grant County in May 2016 as a dual extension agent with both 4-H and Agricultural responsibilities.

As a dual agent, Jessica is responsible for all 4-H programming and agricultural programming in Grant County. Additionally, as of June 1, Jessica was promoted to interim County Director. Over the past six years, Jessica has managed the county 4-H program, which has averaged 200 members each year since her arrival.

As the agent for the Grant County 4-H Youth Development Program, she has strived for every youth involved to have the opportunity to participate in 4-H experiences, which strengthen a young person's sense of belonging, generosity, independence, and mastery. For youths to become knowledgeable, productive citizens, they need to develop positive life skills. The 4-H program run by Jessica assists youths to gain knowledge and skills in personal development, leadership, and various project areas through project work, special interest groups, school enrichment, competitive events, fairs, clinics, workshops, record books, camps, community service, public speaking and elected/appointed offices.



The Outstanding Agent Award is voted on by a committee of other New Mexico 4-H agents, and State 4-H professionals. Jessica will be receiving a plaque at the New Mexico State University Fall College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences Award Ceremony this September. However, in true outstanding agent fashion, Jessica will not be at the awards ceremony as it falls during the Grant County Fair and her loyalty is to assisting the youths and families to finish exhibiting both their indoor exhibit projects as well as their livestock projects.