Second Boston Hill safety meeting held Aug. 25, 2021

By Lynn Janes

On August 25, 2021, the Boston Hill Project conducted their second public meeting. The first took place on February 25, 2021. Sandra West handled the technical part of the meeting and Jean-Luc Cartron of Daniel B. Stephens, and Associates conducted the presentation. Cartron serves as the Project Manager/NEPA and Natural Resource Lead.

Others participating in the meeting and part of the team included six others Lloyd Moiola, AML Environmental Manager, Chris Teske, BLM, Abandoned Mine Land Coordinator, James Hollen, NEPA Coordinator, Mike Tompson, AML Program Manager, Bill Childress, BLM Las Cruces and, Steve Torres, BLM Las Cruces

At the last meeting presenters said that an Environmental Assessment Report would become available. Readers can find the link to the report at the end of this article.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), enacted in 1969 and signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970, requires public meetings to determine potential impacts of a project. What triggers needing to follow this legislation includes the use of federal funds, federal permits, and implementation of federal land.

Boston Hill has a long history of mining starting in 1870 and ending in the 1970s, with much abandoned by 1953. It got its name from one of the largest mine owners, Boston Mining Company. More than 3,000 mine feature include open pits, waste rock piles, berms, prospect pits, open cuts, etc. Many of the features can create hazard and people can access most of them, which are not protected. Private property trespass is also a problem.

The proposed project would provide for gates, fences, and steel mesh. Also planning for backfill and possibly polyurethane foam plugs.

AML, Abandoned Mine Land, goal inclues collaboration with the community for ideas and input. The last meeting twenty-nine people attended and nine panelists participated. From that meeting, the agency received nine comments and answered them. Readers can find them in the first draft of the Environmental Assessment, which also includes the agency and stakeholders' outreach, in which the BLM, Town of Silver City and Trails and Open Space Committee participated. The agencies also consulted with private landowners adjacent to the project. An agreement with the NM State Historic Preservation has been issued.

The Environmental Assessment Report lists the assessed impacts. The project would make the trails much safer for everyone using them. It would create local temporary jobs and the agency found no cumulative impacts.

Next steps include requiring thirty days for comments about the project, giving people until September 25, 2021, to comment. A final Environmental Assessment will then come out and be open to the public. It will include all the comments received and answered as did the first one. At that time construction planning and implementation with continued community support and input concerning trails and signage will commence. The project would start summer or fall of 2022.

The meeting invited public comments and questions. All were anonymous except where noted. A person asked if the Raven Pit access would be removed. Moiola answered, he was not sure which one that was, but it would be at least fenced off. The next person asked about materials for fencing. Tompson expressed openness to alternatives to the weathered steel. The main thing was low maintenance (50 year) and reduced vandalism possibility. Another person asked about the possibility of mining starting again since the city didn't own the material rights. This person expressed concern about the waste of money if that happened. Moiola said he does not see that happening and it would take someone ten to fifteen years to do it.

Teske from BLM said one claim remained on the federal portion, none on the city portion, but private land might have claims. Tompson said one in the central part had been released long ago. If someone did come along, he would work with them to try and save the materials for reinstallation. They try not to work on projects any place where mining activity could occur in the future but there is always a chance.

The next questioner asked if the project had funding already. Mike stated they would work only on what they had funding for and if necessary, it would be done in phases. Another person commented about the community not having an interest in safeguarding the high walls. Tompson said that was on the city property and they carried the liability, so they had far more say in the matter. One of the BLM representatives said if it is on federal land, they would do it no matter what for public safety. Mayor Ken Ladner was in attendance of the meeting and commented the Community Development Department needed to be involved and he would contact them.

The next question asked for rock climbing routes and zip lines for the high walls. Moiola said they had no funding for that, and this person needed to talk to the city. He said: "Our job is not recreation but to safeguard abandoned mines.

Another person stated that he assumed the team had reviewed the town ordinances on using any property or open spaces for the purpose of mining. Tompson said he was not familiar with and town ordinance. Ladner said that to his knowledge he did not know about any ordinances concerning mining. He did know of the town receiving ideas about a climbing wall and zip lines. He does not see the city doing that.

Tompson came back to reiterate a comment he had made before about the input on fencing and materials. They like using the weathered steel but have had a hard time obtaining it for another project currently.

"Please feel free to send us comments, questions, and ideas," he said. At that point the meeting adjourned.

More information and Environmental Assessment Report can be obtained:

https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/mmd/public-notices/

The program seeks public comments by September 25, 2021. Email comments to jcartron@geo-logic.com or mail to:
DBS&A, c/o Jean-Luc Cartron
6020 Academy NE, Suite 100
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-353-9190
This meeting can be viewed on YouTube
https://youtu.be/0l0C0CMki6U

 

