Pedestrian suffers fatal injuries on Highway 180
By Roger Lanse
Joseph Michael Medran, 23, was struck by a vehicle as he walked along Highway 180 near Uncle Woody's Flea Market on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office press release. Medran was then struck again by possibly two additional vehicles, the release said.
Medran was treated by Emergency Medical services personnel and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center, but despite their best efforts he succumbed to his injuries, the release stated.
The incident is under investigation and GCSO is working with the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.