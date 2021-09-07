Man finds breaking and entering does not pay

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at approximately 5:57 p.m. A Hurley Police Department officer was dispatched to 129 Geronimo Street in reference to a breaking and entering call. According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office offense report, the officer made contact with the owner of the home who advised he and his girlfriend were watching TV when his girlfriend said she saw someone go into their shed.

The owner then retrieved a hammer and went outside and yelled at the male, later identified as Daniel Abril, 41, of Las Cruces, to get out of the shed and sit on the sidewalk. Abril complied, the report said, and the girlfriend called 911. The owner told the officer, the report stated, "I then made Daniel stay on the sidewalk and wait for law enforcement to arrive." The blotter entry for this incident tells it a little differently. The girlfriend told the 911 dispatcher, "Her husband is currently on top of him keeping him restrained."

After placing Abril in custody, officers determined he had a warrant out of Dona Ana County Magistrate Court. The homeowner, according to the report, told officers he did not wish to press charges but wanted Abril issued an indefinite CTW.

Abril was treated for lacerations to his head and knuckles by EMS, placed under arrest for his warrant, issued the indefinite CTW, transported to GCSO for paperwork, and transported to the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Abril was released the next day on his own recognizance by Judge Osborne, Dona Ana County Magistrate Court.