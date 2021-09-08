Meet and Greet with County Manager Tim Zamora 090821
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Laura Howell and El Grito Director Misty Pugmire chatting with Tim and Bethany Zamora
Katherine Convery of Elysium Solar, HMS CEO Dan Otero and Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance Director Steve Chavira.
District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce chats with Fabian Miranda
Tour of the Gila Director Jack Brennan introduces himself to Tim Zamora
Commissioner Alicia Edwards chats with Health Council chair Marilyn Alcorn
Tim Zamora meets Holley Hudgins
HMS CEO Dan Otero and GRMC Interim CEO Scott Manis
Tim Zamora and his brother Andrew
The Zamora family - Pedro and Kathleen Iniguez (Tim's sister), Andrew Zamora (Tim's brother), Jenni Zamora (Tim's mother), Tim Zamora, Bethany Zamora (Tim's wife), Nico Zamora (their son), Felicia Abeyta (Tim's sister) and Ava Abeyta (Tim's niece)
Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown and Commissioners Alicia Edwards and Harry Browne
Holley Hudgins, Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez and Kenny Montoya, National Guard Maj. Gen. retired
Grant County Chief Deputy Clerk Connie Holguin with Bethany and Tim Zamora
WNMU VP of External Affairs Magdaleno Manzanares, Kenny Montoya and Trish Medina
Robert Hawkins of Freeport-McMoRan
Connor Kiely and Laura Phelps of Freeport-McMoRan
Rachel Renteria, Trish Medina and 6th Judicial District Attorney Michael Renteria
Judy Cruz, Chamber Interim Director Romeo Cruz, and Kaylee Ruebush, chamber assistant
A Meet and Greet for the community to meet with new County Manager Tim Zamora took place at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on Wednesday evening, Sept. 8, 2021. About 40 folks attended, meeting Zamora and his wife, as well as chatting with friends and making new ones.