Female found deceased in overturned car
By Roger Lanse
Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched on Friday, Aug. 10, 2021, at approximately 7 a.m., to MM 81 (3 miles west of Cliff, between Cliff and Buckhorn). According to a GCSO release, a caller had reported to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority he had discovered a vehicle at that location resting on its top off the roadway and what appeared to be a deceased female.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the release said, they discovered a one vehicle crash and a 22-year-old deceased female.
Names are being withheld at this time while the family is being notified. The crash investigation is ongoing.