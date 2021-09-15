District 1 Councilor resigns

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the end of the Silver City Town Council's Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, meeting. Bettison stated her reason for resigning was because of health issues.

Simon Ortiz and Eric Vreeland spoke to council about a chaotic meeting held the evening before regarding an upcoming golf tournament. They urged council to take an active part in retaining the present general manager, Jeff Sanchez, who has built a strong relationship with Silver City golfers. It seems the management at the golf course wants to replace him with someone with better credentials at a higher salary, according to Ortiz.

Town Manager Alex Brown said the town will be taking the golf course back come Sept. 30. The reason the town is taking it back, Brown said, is because under the present management group, OB Sports, the golf course was in the worst shape it had been in for the 20 years Brown has been town manager. "We're taking it over," Brown said, "because the course was in terrible shape, and, so, on the 30th we hope to continue the process we started in the spring with OB Sports and get that golf course in shape and make it a long-term success."

Dave Baker, owner of Bikeworks, asked council to revisit their approval last meeting of Ordinance 1305 which was concerned with shipping containers in historic districts and, which, Baker said, impacts his property. Brown stated he will get together with town staff and review the ordinance and visit with those who are impacted. The ordinance will not be enforced until it has been re-examined and people who are affected have a chance to comment, Brown said.

District 4 Councilor Cano stated, "I was pretty annoyed when, yet again, we have someone else come to work on this new Rec Center and still, still nothing, still not knowing anything about it. I think it's great that they came to work on it. I know they talked to people. I don't know who those people were. As the elected representative for District 4 you'd think maybe I'd get a phone call every now and then since the Rec Center is probably going to be in District 4? But, that hasn't happened. Again, the disabled members of this community – completely forgotten. So, I'm just going to keep beating that dead horse until somebody finally listens to me because that is an important part of the community and the people of District 4 need to be heard."

Brown told the Beat that in association with Western New Mexico University's School of Architecture some design work had been done on the new Rec Center.

Cano then urged the council to have work sessions prior to the council meetings so the public has a better opportunity to engage in the decisions, not just feel like council makes all the decisions without significant input from them.

Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of gross receipts tax bonds in the amount of $8,500,000, about $4 million being earmarked for the new Rec Center, about $3.4 million to refinance, pay and discharge Series 2011 bonds and the rest for certain other costs associated with the issuance of these bonds.

Council approved postponing voting on amending the town's municipal code relative to "Cannabis Establishments."

Council approved Brown's 2023-2027 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). Brown listed the first seven as (1) Gough Park/City Hall/Rec Center for which $4,475,000 has been funded with $8 million remaining for 2023, (2) Ridge Road Street and Drainage Phase III for which $2,500,000 has been funded with $800,000 remaining for 2023, (3) Little Walnut improvements for which $1,275,000 has been funded with $6,725,000 remaining for 2023, (4) Vista de Plata drainage improvements with $1 million to be funded in 2023, (5) golf course irrigation with $450,000 to be funded in 2023, (6) historic waterworks rehabilitation phase 1 for which $294,390 has been funded with $720,000 remaining for 2023, and, (7) 32nd Street sidewalk and ADA improvements for which $147,000 has been funded with $503,000 remaining for 2023.

Marianne Bray and Lucy Whitmarsh, of Daughters of the American Revolution, came before council to receive a proclamation by Mayor Ken Ladner proclaiming Sept. 17-23, 2021, as Constitution Week.

Mayor Ken Ladner re-appointed Twana Sparks to the Cemetery Board.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top