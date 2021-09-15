Plans to fill District 1 Councilor position

By Roger Lanse

The procedure to fill Silver City's District 1 Councilor position recently left open by Cynthia Bettison's resignation because of health issues was explained to the Beat by Mayor Ken Ladner today. He said the procedure is in line with the Silver City Town Charter.

Ladner said that advertising for interested applicants will be placed in local media from Friday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, however this closing date could be extended depending on applications received. Applications must be received on or before Oct. 15 to be considered, Ladner stated, and applicants must live in District 1.

Applications received will be reviewed by the mayor and council the week of Oct. 18-22. An appointment is expected to be made at the October 26 council meeting.