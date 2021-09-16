Hurley improvements on the horizon

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held its regular town meeting September 14, 2021.beginning with the call to order and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes, and Councilors Freddie Rodriguez and Mateo Madrid.

Councilors approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public Input

Dan Clark asked about the speed bump that had been requested previously. Mayor Stevens said it had been ordered and installation would begin when received.

Councilors approved the minutes from the regular meeting on August 10, 2021 and the minutes from the special meeting on August 17, 2021. Several other reports received approval including Maintenance Department, Clerks, Fire Department, Animal Control, Code Enforcement Officer, Police Department, and Judges.

Hurley Pride Committee was not available for an update.

The Hurley Neighborhood Watch presented an update. The people had met with approximately thirty-five members. They discussed the different home security choices, such as Blink, Simply Safe, Brinks, and others. A member brought up about the building owned by Freeport McMoRan located behind the Chino Club. The building is run down and inhabited mostly by feral cats, but they felt it was something to address Freeport about securing.

Resolution No. 9-2021-2022 for adopting an infrastructure capital improvements plan. Their list remains as it was last year.
#1 Water Supply
#2 Chino Building Improvements
#3 Public Safety Building
#4 Recreational Improvements. A dog park and walking trails could be ideas.
#5 Landscaping and beautification of the town.

Ordnance No. 83 – establishing regulations for the town concerning the new cannabis state regulations. Town Attorney Ben Young gave a brief run-down of the ordinance he wrote up for the town council to look at and approve. He said that the town could only regulate time, place and manner essentially. Young went on to say it had to conform similarly to their liquor ordinances. However, the town does not have any kind of zone paradigm, so cannabis operations must be treated like any other businesses. It does require at least 300 feet from any schools or daycare but didn't include churches. Liquor licenses include churches. Hours of operation would be the same as liquor. He then went on to explain that personal use and production allowed a person to grow up to six plants. They would have to have it in a closed area and not accessible by the public to curb theft. When it came to fines, enforcement should treat them like any other business. Persons under the age of 21 were not allowed to consume, purchase or have cannabis. Young then ask the council if they had any questions.

Maynes asked about intoxication. Young replied that no measure of cannabis intoxication is available currently. Maynes also asked about rules for production and manufacturing. Young replied none for business at this time. The rules to prohibit smoking outdoors are much like the liquor laws. Time, place, and manner is really all they can address. The judge asked if there were any licenses currently in the area. Young replied: "None that I am aware of." They discussed how many licenses are allowed. Young said he was not aware of any ordinance concerning liquor licenses in the area, and Maynes said he thought that only one was allowed. Young said they needed to revisit that and the zoning. The council voted to adopt the new ordinance for cannabis.

Mayor and Councilors Reports

Madrid had a report for the fire department, which is purchasing more equipment. Mayor Stevens said they would put an ad in the paper for a police chief and an animal control officer.

Next regular meeting will take place October 12, 2021, at 5:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top