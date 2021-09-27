Off-road vehicles stolen

By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Silver Power Sports, 1503 N. Hudson Street, in reference to a stolen motor vehicle complaint.

An employee of the business told officers that four vehicles were missing 1) a red 2016 Coolster 110 four-wheeler, 2) a blue 2016 Coolster 110 four-wheeler, 3) a red 1986 Honda four-wheeler, and, 4) a red 2003 Honda dirt bike. The employee showed officers signs of forced entry at the gate, and he stated that all four vehicles were dropped off for repair the day before, Tuesday, Sept. 21, and that none of the vehicles were running.

The owner of the business told officers when he left the establishment the night before at about 10 p.m. the building and gate were securely locked.

Officers observed a single tire track where it appeared a vehicle was pushed or dragged along the pavement.

The owner of the two Coolsters, the owner of the Honda four-wheeler, and the owner of the Honda dirt bike were contacted. The value of the vehicles was estimated at $700 each for the Coolsters and $2,000 for the dirt bike. An estimate for the Honda four-wheeler was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.