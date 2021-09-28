Grant County Fair 2021
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Kaylee Ann Hutcheson holds her rabbit, named Daisy.
Ryle Mouny and his two prize-winning chickens, including the first place bantam
Janie Donaldson holds the cage of a friends rabbit. Eli Tenny tends to his rabbit.
Marilyn Novat judges a rabbit
A very noisy goose
One of the many asleep pigs
Most of the pigs were asleep, but not this curious one.
Showing sheep
Young kids showing their sheep
A curious black-faced sheep
Addison Drennan with her three sheep. She won several awards at the award ceremony on Saturday.
Amanda Owens ICANN Specialist at the Grant County Extension Office booth
Brennan and Rowan Burchett play with the train setup that belongs to Jerry Wilson of Mule Creek. He said he has 10 times the train tracks in his back yard.
Becca Rowe and Maci Weaver at the Paint Party table.
Large pumpkins all in a row
Needlework items in the Exhibition Hall
A quilt at the needlework exhibit
Vivian Myers and Patricia Hunt and the Copper Cowbelles table
Carol and Richard Miller at the Grant County Republican Party table.
Heritage Waters Coalition information
Plant exhibits
The El Grito exhibit with the students as the garden.
The El Grito sign on the preceding item created for the school exhibits at the fair.
Maddy Moss waiting for her friend
Loren and Barbara Nelson, founders of Imagination Library in Grant County, who have also spread the program through almost every county in New Mexico to enhance literacy for young children.
Jessica Swapp, Grant County 4-H agent, expresses surprise before the tears came for being named 4-H agent of the year by her peers across the state of New Mexico.
The 2021 Grant County Fair took place last week from Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 22-26. From 18 different breeds of rabbits to chickens and geese, to swine of various breeds, and sheep and steers, all were represented at the Grant County Fair at the Cliff-Gila Fairgrounds. Although the Exhibition Hall had plenty of exhibits, this photographer believed there were fewer than usual. But the animal pens seemed pretty full.
The Fair is always a place for 4-H and FFA youth to show off the results of their spending dedicated hours taking care of their animals. The awards ceremony is always a great place to see all the youngsters from little to almost adults receiving their well-deserved awards. The sale seemed full of folks ready to buy the youth's animals.