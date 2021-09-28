Grant County Fair 2021

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Fair 2021 Grant County Fair Kaylee Ann Hutcheson holds her rabbit, named Daisy. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2007.jpg

Grant County Fair Ryle Mouny and his two prize-winning chickens, including the first place bantam https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2009.jpg

Grant County Fair Janie Donaldson holds the cage of a friends rabbit. Eli Tenny tends to his rabbit. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2011.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Marilyn Novat judges a rabbit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2012.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 A very noisy goose https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2013.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 One of the many asleep pigs https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2014.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Most of the pigs were asleep, but not this curious one. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2017.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Showing sheep https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2019.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Young kids showing their sheep https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2020.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 A curious black-faced sheep https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2022.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Addison Drennan with her three sheep. She won several awards at the award ceremony on Saturday. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2024.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Amanda Owens ICANN Specialist at the Grant County Extension Office booth https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2027.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Brennan and Rowan Burchett play with the train setup that belongs to Jerry Wilson of Mule Creek. He said he has 10 times the train tracks in his back yard. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2033.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Becca Rowe and Maci Weaver at the Paint Party table. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2035.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Large pumpkins all in a row https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2037.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Needlework items in the Exhibition Hall https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2038.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 A quilt at the needlework exhibit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2039.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Vivian Myers and Patricia Hunt and the Copper Cowbelles table https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2041.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Carol and Richard Miller at the Grant County Republican Party table. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2044.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Heritage Waters Coalition information https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2045.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Plant exhibits https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2046.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 The El Grito exhibit with the students as the garden. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2047.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 The El Grito sign on the preceding item created for the school exhibits at the fair. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2048.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Maddy Moss waiting for her friend https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2106.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Loren and Barbara Nelson, founders of Imagination Library in Grant County, who have also spread the program through almost every county in New Mexico to enhance literacy for young children. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2107.jpg

Grant County Fair 2021 Jessica Swapp, Grant County 4-H agent, expresses surprise before the tears came for being named 4-H agent of the year by her peers across the state of New Mexico. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Grant-County-Fair-2021/IMG_2110.jpg

The 2021 Grant County Fair took place last week from Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 22-26. From 18 different breeds of rabbits to chickens and geese, to swine of various breeds, and sheep and steers, all were represented at the Grant County Fair at the Cliff-Gila Fairgrounds. Although the Exhibition Hall had plenty of exhibits, this photographer believed there were fewer than usual. But the animal pens seemed pretty full.

The Fair is always a place for 4-H and FFA youth to show off the results of their spending dedicated hours taking care of their animals. The awards ceremony is always a great place to see all the youngsters from little to almost adults receiving their well-deserved awards. The sale seemed full of folks ready to buy the youth's animals.