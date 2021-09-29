Saving the Bradley Hotel in Santa Clara

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting September 23, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza didn't attend.

They approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes of the previous meeting held September 9, 2021.

Committee Reports

Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza was not present to give the safety committee report, but Mayor Bauch commented on the fact that there had not been any accidents. Bauch said Esparza and the maintenance people meet monthly to keep on top of things.

Olga Amador gave the action committee report. The Tamale Festival coming up November 20 would be held in front of city hall. Amador said they had another meeting concerning the festival October 7 at 5:00 pm at city hall and welcomed anyone to attend. The village would be having a car show October 16. Also coming up Walk for Veterans on October 2, they would be walking from Hurley to Santa Clara. The mayor thanked them for all that they were doing for the community. He commented on how many people had been at the music in the park over the summer. He said it looked like there were at least 200 people.

Esparza was not present to do the cemetery committee report. Mayor asked about the gates being replaced. Someone said they had found a person to do it and obtained the iron to build the gates, but the person was backed up with work. As soon as he could he was on it, and it should be shortly. They also had people lined up to do some landscaping in October.Mercado Report, nothing to report currently.

The Senior Advisory Committee didn't have anything currently but would be meeting first part of next week. The mayor commented that he always sees lines of seniors picking up meals and was glad to see the service utilized.

Currently the Mayor had nothing to report. He said everything is on hold or in the middle. The long rainy season had slowed everything down.

New Business

The acceptance of the letter of resignation for Judge Alonso Romo. The mayor said he had to resign due to his voter registration not being valid. This was a technicality that was being worked on and he would be reapplying.

Old Business none currently

Resolution 2021-31 was already voted on in June and approved

Resolution 2021-32 adopts FY 2023-2037 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) for the Santa Clara Senior Center. It is separate from the village but provides ongoing services. The mayor and council approved.

Proclamations none currently

Ordinances

Permissions to publish an intent to adopt Ordinances 2021-03 and 2021-04. Both concern the New Mexico Uniform Traffic Ordinance. One deals with the laws and one with the penalties. It was approved.

Public Comments

Lee Gruber with 5 Point Initiative gave a brief presentation. Gruber said she had been in business in Silver City for 25 years, she owned Sysygy Tile and has sold it and is working on this project now. The project will save five properties in the area, Silver City water works building, Old Hurley schoolhouse in Arenas Valley, Bradley Hotel in Santa Clara, and the Union Hall and Train Station in Hurley. Gruber has been working with Gordon and put him in touch with a realtor that would come do a professional video of the hotel and put it out there to try and attract someone that would want to restore it. Gruber has received grants and continues to work with architects to imagine what these properties could look like. When these are done, she will bring by the architect's drawings. She received a grant of $15,000 but needs a match of $5,000. The county has put up $2,000 and she is asking $750 from each municipality to complete the $3,000 needed. The mayor and council approved the expenditure. Gruber said she would be back in December with the possibilities, and this was to be a community-driven project. She also said the mining district is generally left behind with these kinds of projects and her goal was to connect the communities.

One other public comment was made. A gentleman asked that everyone needs to place boxes on their porch for the trolls, as it was getting cold. They also needed to place at least 10 boxes because the gargoyles would be smashing them as the trolls and gargoyles didn't get along.

Closed Session not held.

Next meetings will take place October 14 and 28 at 6:00 pm.

A person in attendance stood up and wanted to thank the maintenance department, police, and first responders for all their good work and how appreciative he was.

Meeting adjourned.

