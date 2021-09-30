Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Climate Report and Announces Net Zero Aspiration

Front Page News

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Climate Report and Announces Net Zero Aspiration

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its updated Climate Report which details the work underway across its global business to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve energy efficiency, advance the use of renewable energy and understand and enhance the company's resilience to future climate-related risks. The Climate Report reflects the company's continued progress towards alignment with the current recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "As both a major consumer of energy, and as one of the world's largest producers of the copper essential to enable the global energy transition, Freeport aspires to participate in, and positively contribute to, a 2050 net zero economy. Our path to net zero carbon emissions will require industry-wide new technological solutions and innovation. We embrace these challenges and are focused on achieving meaningful progress through our internal efforts and through collaboration with industry partners. We are in the process of integrating our climate initiatives into our long-term business plans as we work to responsibly produce copper for the benefit of all stakeholders."

In 2020, FCX published its inaugural climate report, established a 15% GHG emissions intensity reduction target for the Americas copper business by 2030, and committed to aligning its future climate reports with the recommendations of the TCFD.

In 2021, FCX established a new 30% GHG emissions intensity reduction target for its Indonesian operations by 2030. FCX also completed its first global climate scenario analysis, enhanced climate expertise on its Board of Directors, directly linked climate performance with its annual executive compensation program and advanced its analysis of renewable energy opportunities in the southwestern United States.

FCX is actively involved in various industry initiatives that are focused on climate, including the International Council on Mining and Metals and the International Copper Association.In addition, FCX is a patron supporter of the Charge on Innovation Challenge, a new global industry initiative aimed at developing effective solutions for large-scale haul truck electrification systems.

To learn more about FCX's climate strategy and progress, please read FCX's 2020 Climate Report, available on the company website at:

https://www.fcx.com/sites/fcx/files/documents/sustainability/2020-Climate-Report.pdf

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections, expectations, targets, objectives, strategies or goals relating to future execution of FCX's energy and climate strategies and the underlying assumptions and estimated impacts on FCX's business related thereto. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "endeavor," "seek," "goal," "predict," "strategy," "projects," "targets," "intends," "aspires," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "future" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005524/en/

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top