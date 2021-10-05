Early Voting began today and runs through Oct. 30, 2021

Early and Absentee voting began today at the Grant County Clerk's Office. Everyone needs to get out to make their voices known at the ballot box. This year's ballot includes municipal elections, school board positions, soil and water conservation districts and a couple of school bond issues.

This link leads to a list of everyone running for office in Grant County, NM. https://candidateportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/CandidateList.aspx?eid=2796&cty=99

GRANT COUNTY NM - Election and Voting Information

https://grantcountynm.gov/elected-officials/clerk/elections/

The schedule for voting is listed below:

October 5, 2021: Absentee and Early Voting Begins at the Grant County Clerk’s Office



October 16, 2021: Early Voting Begins at the Bayard Community Center



October 30, 2021: Last Day to Vote Early



November 2, 2021: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Election Day