Honor Flight of Southern NM and El Paso is selling 2022 interactive calendars

Preparing for a flight at the end of April 2022

Honor Flight of Southern NM and El Paso is gearing up again. Honor Flight takes veterans of World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials.

"We are tentatively looking to do a trip at the end of April next year, but until then we have a very exciting fundraising project with which we need your help," Elaine Prickett, organizer of the area Honor Flight said. "We are selling 2022 Interactive Calendars. This calendar is filled with QR codes that you can scan with your phone and watch interviews of the Veterans pictured or special events from the flights. It is truly a piece of living history. You can hear stories from the people who were actually there.

If a business or individual wants to buy 10 or more, Honor Flight can customize the bottom flap.

Attached is a flyer that shows the calendar outside and a peek inside. Also, attached is a form for customization. A link on the website provides an opportunity for anyone to purchase a calendar.

https://www.honorflightnm.org

With Veteran's Day approaching this is a great way to remember and honor local heroes.

Facebook: @realhonorflightofsouthernnewmexico