Armed robbery foiled at Motel 6

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 5:38 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Motel 6, 1040 E. Highway 180, in reference to a robbery. According to an SCPD incident report, officers were told a male, armed with a boxcutter, later identified as Aaron Duran, 34, of Santa Clara, had just attempted to commit a robbery at the motel and left on a bicycle south on Durango Street. Officers made contact with Duran on his bike traveling west on Canal Street. When Duran refused to get off his bicycle, the report said, one of the officers pushed Duran causing him to fall to the ground and an orange boxcutter fell from his person. Officers handcuffed Duran and placed him in a police unit.

Back at Motel 6, three witnesses, employees of the motel, stated that Duran entered the motel's office asking for his old job back, but was told since he had been fired for stealing money he couldn't even be in the office. The witnesses said at that point Duran attempted to grab money from the cash drawer but was prevented from doing so by two of the witnesses, a female and a male, wrapping their arms around Duran and pulling him away from the cash drawer while the third witness called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority.

One of the witnesses who had his arms around Duran, the male, suffered a laceration. According to the report, he thought at first it was Duran biting him, but then realized that Duran had cut him. The male witness refused medical transport.

Duran was placed under arrest and has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting, evading, and/or obstructing an officer. He was taken to the Gila Regional Medical Center for medical assessment, then to SCPD for paperwork, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Judge Laney ordered Duran released the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 5, on an unsecured bond.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top