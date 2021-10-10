Southwest Print Fiesta 100921
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Print Fiesta 100921
Alex Gonzales inks a grate in the sidewalk on Bullard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2156.jpg
Gonzales shows the result of printing a piece of cloth using the grate as the pattern.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2157.jpg
Two prints from the first runs of the Steamroller printing process in the Maker's Market area.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2159.jpg
Adriana Zavala rubs the last part of a printing process.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2161.jpg
Amanda Jost rolls the ink onto the next steamroller press print, as helpers watch for stray leaves or specs of dirt that could be blown in on the wind.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2163.jpg
Artist Marco Sanchez makes last minute adjustments to his woodcut before printing.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2169.jpg
Helpers carefully place the inked template preparing for the steamroller to produce the print.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2171.jpg
A heavy cloth cushioning is placed over the paper that the steamroller will print.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2172.jpg
The last wood is placed over the cushioning, the paper and the pattern, before the steamroller rolls over it.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2174.jpg
The steamroller and driver, provided by Fowler Bros., does its work.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2176.jpg
With anticipation of viewing the print, the cushioning is removed.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2179.jpg
The print is revealed
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2182.jpg
Sanchez scrutinizes the print to see if he should make changes before the next printing.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2185.jpg
Two long rows of vendors participated in the Print Fiesta 2021
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2198.jpg
Patrons visit the vendors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2199.jpg
Sanchez's print is hung with the others.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Print-Fiesta-100921/IMG_2202.jpg
On a multi-event Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, the Southwest Print Fiesta drew visitors to the Makers' Market area to see demonstrations, paper and cloth prints from various vendors, and the main attraction, the steamroller printing process.