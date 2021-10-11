GRMC temporarily closing the ICU
Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) will be temporarily closing our ICU as a result of the ongoing staffing challenges we are facing on both the local and national levels. Existing ICU patients will continue to be cared for until they can be safely discharged or transferred to another facility. This step is being taken so that we can consolidate our existing dedicated staff to care for other patients in the Hospital. All other areas of the Hospital remain open and ready to serve our community.
Similar steps are being taken at other hospitals nationally as a result of the ongoing shortage of nurses and other licensed staff. "Our team of dedicated professionals will continue to provide the outstanding care they always do, but not for critical care inpatients at this time," said Dr. Ron Dalton, GRMC's Chief Medical Officer.
GRMC Board Chair Alicia Edwards said today, "We are monitoring this situation and will resume services in this area as soon it is safely feasible."
GRMC is a 25-bed county-owned, critical access hospital located in Silver City, NM. The hospital provides an array of inpatient and outpatient services, including surgical services, obstetrics, an outpatient oncology program, and other services vital to the community.