Most photos by Mary Alice Murphy and several are courtesy of Tom Vaughn and are so marked.

At Leyba and Ingalls Gallery, ceramics by Patty Countryman were on display.

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Also at Leyba and Ingalls Gallery, Krissy Ramirez showed her ceramics. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2132.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 In the front window at Leyba and Ingalls Gallery, Claude W. Smith III's large scale ceramic works invited passers-by to come in and look more closely. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2133.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Inside the Grant County Art Guild gallery, George Thompson had a display of his intricate wood-working creations. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2135.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Bruce Bloy showed his photographic work at the GCAG Gallery. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2136.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 In the Grant County Art Guild Annex, Mariah Walker shows her whimsical creations. "I need to do more roadrunners," she said. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2138.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 An intricate quilt shows on the wall of Blue Dome Gallery. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2140.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 This painting by Lois Duffy, titled "Little Things," hung in the Lois Duffy Gallery. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2141.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Susan Szajer, who now lives in Santa Fe, but used to live in Silver City, with her work at Lois Duffy Gallery. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2142.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 At Light Art Space, in the juried show section, this mixed media piece by Christy Hengst of Santa Fe took second place. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2145.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Also in the juried section at Light Art Space, this woodcut on paper by Julianna Kirwin took first place. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2147.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 A special exhibit at Light Art Space featured woodcut printer, Marco Sanchez of El Paso, who was also a featured artist in the steamroller exhibit at Maker's Market. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2148.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Hosanna Eilert at her loom in her gallery and studio, as well as classroom, Wild West Weaving. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2153.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 At the Makers' Market, an exhibit of creative Gila Monsters and Ravens were up for auction. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2189.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Ravens galore https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2190.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 A shiny purple raven https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2192.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 The variety of creative ravens was outstanding https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2193.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 And still more ravens. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2194.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 A colorful Gila monster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2195.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Intricate Gila monster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/IMG_2197.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Dale Rucklos and two companion musicians playing at the Lois Duffy Gallery reception Saturday evening. Photo Courtesy of Tom Vaughn https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/JDale_Rucklos_and_two_companion_musicians.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Joe Neri entertained visitors to the Maker's Market where the Print Fiesta and Weekend at the Galleries had booths. Photo Courtesy of Tom Vaughn https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/Joe_Neri_by_Tom_Vaughn.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Rosie Carter of Yellow Jacket, CO, makes a sale at her Print Fiesta booth. Photo Courtesy of Tom Vaughn https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/Rosie_Carter_of_Yellow_Jacket_CO_makes_a_sale.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Southwest Fiber Arts Collective presented demonstrations at Light Art Space. Photo Courtesy of Tom Vaughn https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/SW_Fiber_Arts_Collective_demo_1.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries 100921 Southwest Fiber Arts Collective had a loom with instructions at Light Art Space. Photo Courtesy of Tom Vaughn https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/weekend-at-the-galleries-100921/Sw_Fiber_Arts_collective_demo_2.jpg

Weekend at the Galleries spanned Saturday, Sunday and today, Columbus Day {Editor's Note; Yes, I know the name has changed, but since my grandfather was born on Columbus Day and named Christopher Columbus as a result, I will continue to call it that.]

Galleries were open to the masked public all three days with their receptions mostly being held on Saturday evening. For those who attended the Maker's Market on Saturday for the Print Fiesta, Weekend at the Galleries had a silent auction of artist-created ravens and Gila monsters.