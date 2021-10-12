Larceny at 40 Days of Life

By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at about 5:10 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to Walmart’s easternmost entrance in reference to a large homemade white plywood heart being stolen. According to SCPD reports, the victim told police she had attached the heart to a light pole with bungee cords to coincide with the 40 Days of Life prayer vigil where passing motorists were asked to pray, by shifts of individuals, to end abortion. The heart was made by the victim’s father, she told the officer, and had “222 babies saved” on the front with paper lettering. This number is a reference to the campaign’s claim that it has resulted in, so far, 222 abortion workers leaving their jobs and/or mothers bent on abortion choosing to have their babies instead.

The victim stated she contacted several people, including construction workers, but they all said they didn’t see anyone with the sign, the reports said. One lady told her, “They shouldn’t be there doing that protest anyways.”

The victim stated, the report said, she last saw the heart at approximately 10:30 a.m. and noticed it missing at about 4:40 p.m. Its worth was estimated at $50. She does want to pursue charges.

The reports stated the range of surveillance cameras at the nearby gas station did not include the area of the vigil. Walmart camera footage could not be obtained as the asset protection employee was not at work that day. The responding officer stated he would do a follow-up there.