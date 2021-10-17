Hurley Pumpkin Patch 101621
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Lots of pumpkins have already been claimed
But still lots of pumpkins left to choose from
Sophia Rodriguez, 8, tossing a ring.
Mary Beth Davis and Carol Murati groovin' to the music.
Izaiah Ortega and Vincent Rivas try their hands at tossing the rings
Lonnie Nolan running his model trains inside the Old Hurley Store.
And in another part of the store, Tom Landolt runs his model trains and keeps them going and going.
Which pumpkin should I pick?
Brooklyn Lemme, 6, has picked her pumpkin.
Mia Arrey, Brooklyn Lemme and Jacob Lemme set their pumpkins down for a photo
The pony cart took riders around Hurley
Bob Bruce, with his ponies, Willie and Keebler, wait for new passengers.
The prize box started out full to the brim. It's going down every time a kid chooses a prize.
A Jeep with "howling" skeletons around it.
Hurley residents and their children came out in large numbers.
People piled on the hayride driven by a truck around Hurley.
Hurley Chief of Police Steven Gallegos aims and fires one of the rifles that a vendor was showing.
People inside watching and talking about the trains.
Hurley Pride Committee, organized by SaVanne Kilgore, put on the annual Hurley Pumpkin Patch for the residents of Hurley on Oct. 16, 2021, at the Old Hurley Store. Vendors, games, music and food, and of course, lots of pumpkins, formed the celebration. Parents and kids and old folks showed up to participate.