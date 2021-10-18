Grant County Sheriff's Department issues news release on criminal justice system and search for felon

This press release is intended to inform the public of multiple issues within the criminal justice system, in-particular the period of time between the arrest of persons charged with serious, habitual and/or violent criminal activity and trial – Many of these persons already being convicted felons and/or released on bond(s) awaiting trial on additional serious criminal charges.

The subject of this release is Santa Clara resident Ruben Chavarria, 64 years of age, an already-convicted felon in 2018. Chavarria was charged with 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the Second Degree (2nd Degree Felonies) on December 3, 2019. He was charged with 8 Counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor in the First Degree (all 1st Degree Felonies), 8 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the Second Degree (2nd Degree Felonies), 1 Count of False Imprisonment (4th Degree Felony) and 1 Count of Child Abuse (3rd Degree Felony) on December 30, 2019.

Chavarria was ordered released by the District Court on 03/12/20 and placed on Pre-Prosecution Supervision with an electronic GPS ankle monitor. Chavarria cut/removed the ankle monitor on/about 06/09/21 and fled jurisdiction. Approximately 2 ½ months LATER, the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Detective Case-Agent were notified of Chavarria's flight.

As of this date, Chavarria remains at-large, a potentially dangerous sexual predator of young children. There is currently a no-bond warrant for Mr. Chavarria's arrest.

This matter is one of countless similar situations being repeated in New Mexico every day as a result of the insane catch-and-release model forced upon us by the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Constitutional Amendment the voters approved a few years ago was not publicized as what we have been forced to practice. We have been further victimized by a Supreme Court which has continuously pushed-forth a social and legislative agenda from the bench, bypassing lawmakers and the ignoring the consequences of their failed social experiment in criminal justice reform.