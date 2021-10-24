Are the Democrats trying to Gerrymander the NM House into a Super Majority?

By Frost McGahey

During the October 20 Zoom meeting of the Citizen's Redistricting Committee (CRC), one of the members, Lisa Curtis, proposed adoption of House Map E drawn up by the Center for Civic Policy. She argued that the present house map "created areas of white majority solely to defeat the candidate of choice." She went on to say that "adopting Map E would stop the disenfranchisement of Hispanics and fixes generational problems in the state."

Republican Ryan Cangiolosie had a different take when he responded, "This partisan map would turn a House (Democrat) majority into a Super Majority.

The other house maps were drawn up without regard to partisanship, but I can't say that about the Center for Civic Policy. Many groups are uncomfortable with the Center's map and see it as an example of gerrymandering." He went on to list specific districts, 61 etc., all of which have a snakelike configuration.

Ryan Cangiolosie currently works at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center as Director of Economic and Community Development

Lisa Curtis is a highly qualified attorney prosecuting medical malpractice claims, but her bio on the CRC website is lacking any credentials for her membership in the CRC. The group she advocated for, The Center for Civic Policy, is described by KRQE News as left-leaning. At the start of her remarks she said she didn't want to take into account the existing district map. She clearly only wanted the Map drawn by Center for Civic Policy which she called the People's Map.

Also an email sent out before this particular meeting stated to the effect that this map along with the rest will be sent to Dr. David Cottrell at the University of Georgia for evaluation for partisan fairness and other criteria. Did the CRC already expect complaints of partisanship?

