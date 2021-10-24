La Esperanza Vineyard and Winery holds Fall Art and Wine Extravaganza 102321
All photos Courtesy of Diane Schaefer.
Corazon de Luna and Raitos de Luna dance group with Esperanza and Dave Gurule in the center
Corazon de Luna and Raitos de Luna dance group preparing to dance
Corazon de Luna and Raitos de Luna dance group entertain visitors
Visitors check out the wares at one of the vendors
Another vendor helps clients in a spot with the colorful changing leaves of the vineyard in the background.
Entertainment at the La Esperanza Vineyard and Winery Fall Art and Wine Extravaganza included dancers from the groups Corazon de Luna and Raitos de Luna. Vendors enticed visitors with their wares, and the discounts on various La Esperanza wines also brought folks to the event on a breezy fall afternoon.